After testing positive at the end of December for a prohibited substance, the young Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15 years oldwas authorized this Monday to continue to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympicsand on Tuesday she will participate in the individual test in which she is a great favorite.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), without ruling on the merits of the caseconfirmed the lifting of the teenager’s provisional suspension, decided last Wednesday by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada).

(You may be interested: Michael Poettoz was 31 at the Winter Olympics)

“Prevent the athlete from participating in the Games it would cause irreparable damage“, analyzed the three referees, when their young age (less than 16 years old) implies specific test rules and less harsh sanctions.

The referees indicated that preventing the athlete from participating in the games would cause her irreparable harm. Photo: See also $1.1 million from "Dar El Ber" for the "Let's Make Their Winter Warmer" campaign Anne Christine Poujoulat. AFP

The young prodigy can therefore continue to defend her chances of Olympic gold in the individual event, in her first season in the senior category, although nothing prevents it from being sanctioned several months from now and that you see your results, including those of these Games, annulled in the future.

(Also read: Carlos Quintana was last and this was the great gesture of the Olympic champion)

The women’s short program is scheduled to start on Tuesday and Valieva became the first skater to achieve the first quadruple jumps in Olympic history over the course of the team competition a week ago.

The Russian teenager, a product of the stern trainer Eteri Tutberidze’s factory in Moscow, alone you have 24 hours to refocus in the most important competition of his young career, after several stormy days.

(Also: 5 Olympians Disqualified for Wearing ‘Too Baggy’ Uniforms)

Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a medicine to cure angina pectoris, detected after a control on December 25 in the championship of his countryand that was only known on February 8, one day after achieving the Olympic team gold.

You may also be interested in:

– The terrible fracture in full competition of the Winter Olympics

– With the ruana from ‘Aquamán’? This is how Colombia came out in the Winter Olympics

– The criticism that China receives for hosting the Winter Olympics

AFP