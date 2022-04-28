Mexico.- Despite the fact that it was declared to the consultation of revocation of mandate of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as invalid, the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) ordered the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Specialized Regional Chamber to investigate the complaints filed for irregularities in the process.

This Wednesday, the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF voted in favor of declaring the invalidity of the mandate revocation consultation that took place last Sunday, April 10 of the current year, due to the fact that failed to reach 40% of voter turnout that was required, in accordance with the provisions of the Mexican Constitution.

In today’s session, Judge Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón pointed out some of the lessons learned in this first exercise of direct citizen participation.

“It is possible to notice that there were the following lessons: first, the late issuance of the Federal Mandate Revocation Law, the Congress incurred in a legislative omission and this affected the rules of the game; second, the various modifications of the INE that had to adapt to the late law and respond to legal problems during the process, “he explained.

He also made reference to the reduction of the INE budget for this year, which led to the fact that the boxes had to be reduced. He also alluded to the interpretation decree endorsed by Morena and his allies in the Union Congress.

Meanwhile, prior to that, the official maintained that it is not feasible to admit the complaints filed by opposition parties that sought to annul the consultation on the revocation of the mandate, since it was invalidated from the moment in which only participated in it 16 million 502 thousand 636 voterswhich represent 17.7% of the total number of people registered in the Nominal List of Electors.

Finally, Rodríguez Mondragón announced that the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF instructed both the INE and the Specialized Regional Chamber to investigate, and if necessary, admonish the irregularities reported during the process.

“Finally, this Superior Chamber, on the one hand, instructed the INE and the Specialized Regional Chamber to investigate and, where appropriate, punish potentially irregular acts that were denounced during the process and, on the other, warned the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office Electoral Crimes on possibly illicit conduct that you may need to investigate,” he said.

During the process that included the revocation of President López Obrador’s mandate, the INE received a total of 323 complaints for improper use of public resources and illicit originviolation of impartiality and neutrality by officials, as well as anomalies during the day of the vote, such as possible hauling by voters.