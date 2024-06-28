After President Joe Biden’s poor performance during the debate, CNN, occurred this Thursday (27)several American media sources began to report information that the Democratic Party was even considering removing him from the race and replacing him with another candidate.

However, this would not be such a simple process. According to the newspaper Politicalthe Democratic National Committee’s rules do not have a direct mechanism that would allow party leaders to unilaterally remove Biden from the race.

However, if the party is convinced of this decision, even with Biden’s refusal to give up, it would have to begin a process considered by the newspaper as “open and unpredictable for choosing a new candidate”.

This process would begin at the Democratic convention, scheduled to take place in August. At this convention, the party would need the majority of the 3,900 delegates, of whom Biden received 95% support during the primaries, to reject his nomination and choose another candidate, something that could cause a “storm” within the party. This process is possible because these delegates are not required to support Biden, but traditionally follow the choice made in the primaries.

There is also a chance that this replacement will occur during the election campaign, with Biden already chosen as the candidate by the convention.

In this scenario, the process would be more complex and would depend entirely on the voluntary withdrawal of the American president. If he agreed to give up, the Democratic committee, made up of 500 members, could call a special meeting, where, by a simple majority, they would nominate new candidates.

Under those conditions, however, Democrats would face constitutional challenges and ballot discrepancies if the entire process were to occur too close to November.

O Political cited names such as current Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, as strong candidates to eventually replace the president in the November elections.

There was also a mention of the name of JB Pritzker, Democratic governor of the state of Illinois. Among these, Harris has the least popularity and internal support, although, citing the Politicalin case of withdrawal, Biden would prefer to endorse the name of his vice president.