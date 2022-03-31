Mexico defeated El Salvador 2-0, via goals from Uriel Antuna (ex-FC Groningen) and Raúl Jiménez (penalty kick) in the first half. The midfielders Edson Álvarez (Ajax) and Érick Gutiérrez (PSV) had a basic place in the team of national coach Gerardo Martino. Mexico finished after fourteen games on 28 points, the same as Canada, which ended qualifying with a defeat at Panama (1-0).

The American football players lost 2-0 to Costa Rica in San Jose, but they remained ahead of that country on the basis of goal difference and finished in third place with 25 points. Costa Rica will compete in an intercontinental play-off with New Zealand for a World Cup ticket in June.