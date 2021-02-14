Germany closed a large part of its borders this Sunday with the Czech Republic and Austrian Tyrol to try to contain the spread of coronavirus variants, leading to disagreements with the European Union.

“People who are not part of the few authorized exceptions they will not be able to enter “into German territory, warned Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in the Sunday edition of the daily Bild.

Amid freezing temperatures, at the Kiefersfelden border post on the Austrian border, police this Sunday scrupulously filtered the circulation.

The only ones who are allowed to pass are German citizens, residents of the country and essential border workers, as well as the transport of goods, as long as they present a negative PCR test for the coronavirus.

To ensure controls, more than 1,000 police officers have been mobilized. The Deutsche Bahn railway company suspended connections to these areas and on Sunday morning the police carried out checks on arrivals at Frankfurt airport.

The German government imposed these restrictions in fear of a new wave of infections from the British and South African variants of the virus.

Berlin considers the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Austrian region of Tyrol as high-risk areas.

In the near future, the German authorities could also institute controls with the neighboring French region de la Mosel, where a strong circulation of virus variants has also been detected.

In the Czech Republic, several motorists rushed across the border on Saturday, before the measures took effect.

“We are curious to know what will happen next, since taking a test every week, and also paying for it, would be a disaster,” a truck driver who needed to cross the border to get to the Rozvadov border post, Milan Vaculka, told AFP. to France.

The European Union (EU) does not agree to these restrictions, since it fears that, as happened last spring, each country in the bloc will look to itself to tackle the pandemic.

“I can understand the fear of coronavirus mutations, but you have to tell the truth, which is that the virus will not stop with closed borders “European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides lamented in the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine on Sunday.

“The only thing that helps are vaccines and health prevention measures and, in my opinion, it is wrong to return as in March 2020 to a Europe with closed borders,” he added.

This criticism aroused the indignation of the German Minister of the Interior, precisely when the European Commission was criticized for its slowness in vaccination campaigns.

“Enough now!”Seehofer told the Bild newspaper.

The Commission “made quite a few mistakes”, and “he would have to support us rather than hinder us with his advice,” he added.

Germany has just decided to maintain the partial confinement of its population until at least March 7.

In the Czech Republic, which is among the worst affected countries in Europe, with more than a million cases declared With less than 11 million inhabitants, three cantons – two of which on the German border – were confined on Thursday due to the high circulation of the British mutation of the pathogen.

Tyrol, isolated since Wednesday by the Austrian government, is considered the largest European focus of the South African variant.

Source: AFP

PB