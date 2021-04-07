Back to school! Almost six million happy children and adolescents, by the umpteenth once this Wednesday they returned to the classrooms in all Italy. Openings and closings under the threat of contagion from the pandemic of coronavirus it has been more than a year that it has filled them with heartaches and depressions.

The largest, who are another two and a half million, from the last years of secondary schools, half enter “in person.” The other half have to stay at home and receive instruction via the Internet with the Distance Didactics (DAD) system. An inevitable means but that ragazzi they loathe. They want to be with their friends and colleagues. In elementary school the joy of the bambinos was explosive.

After three days in the “red zone” in the twenty regions, which forced a rigid quarantine in the armored Easter, the government decided to bet on the reopening of the classrooms, although a part of the scientific world showed itself again reluctant for the dangers of a Third Wave of the pandemic that hits the peninsula, increasing infections and deaths, spreading more contagious and lethal variants of the virus.

If the children are happy, many adults protest. In the squares there is a growing rebellion of those who are suffering from the restrictions. General merchants, bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms and many centers of sporting, cultural and leisure life.

Last year they were 945 thousand those who lost their jobs.

Protests in Rome

The protests broke out in the center of Rome on Tuesday around the Chamber of Deputies, where managers and employees of bars and restaurants, along with street vendors who also blocked a highway at the entrance and exit of Rome, protested loudly.

Protests by merchants spread across the country. Photo: EFE

Spurred on by far-right groups, there were some moments of dramatic showdown with the police almost overwhelmed. Two officers were injured, seven protesters were temporarily arrested.

This Wednesday the protest spread to Turin, Milan and other cities. The millions of injured people who earn much less with state subsidies than they lose because they cannot work, want “relive”, a slogan shaken by the right-wing leader Matteo Salvini League, whose party is in government.

Salvini has three ministers, but he knows that among the spiteful desperate there is a deposit of consensus that he needs because he has lost popularity. It has the problem that there is another party on the right in part nostalgic, the Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, who have placed themselves in open opposition and are gaining popularity with people who stop supporting Salvini.

All these struggles they represent well the moment that this country is living more punished of the 27 in the European Union, where the 112 thousand dead have already been passed and after thirteen months of struggle has many hospitals in critical condition for more than 3,743 seriously ill patients tubes and with oxygen due to the terrible attack of the coronavirus and its new variants to the lungs.

Merchants protest in Naples. Photo: EFE

Another thirty thousand patients are in the common rooms, full of symptoms. In the first aid rooms there are many people waiting for beds to be released and in a part of the Italian hospitals ambulances line up with the engine off and sick people who have been brought from their homes to find a place for them in hospital beds.

Some exceptions

That is why the reopening of the schools is not total. For example in Caltanissetta, Sicily, the mayor announced the closure of all schools few hours before of the reopening, because the data show that in the city the epidemic is getting worse and the hospitals are filling up.

The uncertainty is enormous. María Chironna, the medical specialist responsible for the Covid laboratory of the Polyclinic of Bari, the capital of Puglia, asked herself a question: “What has changed compared to a few days ago? Are the conditions in place to reopen schools without impact on contagion? “

. The answer will come in the coming weeks, when epidemic curves and data on the rates of contagion and incidence of the virus show that the tragedy gets better or worse.

The need for eight and a half million children and young people who go to school, from kindergarten to high school, to show that their beloved schools are a safe place and that they respect the strict rules, is put tested again.

The pediatrician Alberto Villani explains that “in the evolutionary age, the scholastic frequency allows to significantly reduce the discomfort, the criticality and the difficulties that this pandemic has exacerbated, especially in the most fragile sections of the population.”

All hopes are pinned on the mass vaccination, which has mobilized hundreds of well-organized centers in the country, with the aspiration of achieving a level of half a million daily inoculations within the next six months at the latest. So far the goal seems distant. It was only possible to reach for a few days, the level of 240 thousand vaccinations, half of the main objective.

A kind of clock via the Internet tells the number of vaccinations to the second, which are approaching 12 million of people in the first dose. At the current rate, the ambitious goals of immunizing Italians in the summer, as harangued by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, will not be met. The biggest fear is that delays favor the appearance of new and worst virus variants, that derail the plans and lengthen the times of the national immunization.

A decisive handicap is the arrival of vaccines. This Tuesday 1.5 million doses of Pfizer arrived, which have given oxygen for a week. But is not sufficient to make the leap to half a million daily stable vaccinations. Worse still, in the case of the British AstraZeneca vaccine, again in the pillory for cases of female thrombosis that led to suspend its use again in Denmark and the Netherlands or to reduce employment for those over 65 years old because at that age the danger remote thrombosis reduced to almost zero.

The incontrovertible data shows that the british vaccine works, that the cases under discussion are extremely rare. Professor Andrea Crisanti, from the University of Padua, said that air travel they represent a 100 times greater risk of thrombosis (occlusion of veins and arteries) than the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The infectologist Stefano Vella claimed “not to loosen with vaccinations and in a few months we will be like Great Britain, which in a short time will be free of infections. We can reach 25-30 million vaccinated in June-July and the pandemic will have been tamed”.

Rome, correspondent

