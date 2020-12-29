In Sydney, tourists celebrated despite the strict Corona rules. Now the authorities have reacted and are threatening to take strict action.

While the Corona situation in Germany is still extremely tense, things are looking a little better in Australia.

Big parties are still not allowed. Some tourists apparently didn't care.

The Australian government finds this “appalling” and is threatening to withdraw visas from tourists who Corona*-Break rules, cancel.

Sydney – Australia threatens tourists who the Corona * regulations disregard withdrawing visas. On December 25th, hundreds of people celebrated on Bronte Beach in Sydney. This was reported by local media, social media posts provided photo and video evidence.

“Anyone who endangers public safety or health, their visa can be canceled or revoked,” said Australia’s Migration Minister Alex Hawke the BBC. Hawke also confirmed the procedure to the broadcaster ABC: “We will check these visas and, if necessary, cancel them.”

However, the minister left unanswered the question of whether the expulsion of tourists had already been implemented. The BBC also sees no tracing of the party guests or subsequent expulsion in the statements of the ministry. Hence, the announcement is likely to be more of a warning for the upcoming New Years Eve be understood.

The health minister of the region Brad Hazzard was dismayed and described the incidents to ABC as “absolutely appalling”. “There was clearly a large group of people who didn’t give a damn about the rest of Sydney,” he vented his disappointment.

Bronte beach parties … not so much social distancing going on … pic.twitter.com/3StFoCaWB8 – Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) December 25, 2020

Corona party in Sydney – eyewitnesses are certain: “not Australian”

Peter Hannam, a journalist who worked with his family on the Non-Corona * -compliant celebration walked past said to the BBC: “You could clearly hear English accents often and several people were wearing shirts of the English football team.” According to the broadcaster, several eyewitnesses claimed that the partiers were tourists Great Britain been or “not Australian”. Photos show people standing close together, drinking and not wearing protective masks. After all, the celebration took place in the fresh air and not in a closed room.

