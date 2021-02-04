FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) – Despite the corona pandemic, the Flensburg brewery sold roughly the same amounts of beverages in Germany last year as in 2019. Overall, the brewery maintained the previous year’s level with sales of around 640,000 hectoliters, said Sales manager Andreas Tembrockhaus on Thursday in Flensburg. “We are very happy with that for last year.” If you only count the alcoholic beers, the company drove a slight minus of 0.4 percent. But that can also be endured, said Tembrockhaus, referring to the nationwide figures.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, breweries and beer warehouses in Germany sold 8.7 billion liters last year, 5.5 percent less than in 2019. It was the lowest value since the new version of the Beer Tax Act in 1993, which was the basis of the Statistics educates. During the nationwide lockdowns, the catering had to remain closed for months, and private parties were also prohibited.

In Flensburg, this had an impact on draft beer sales, as Tembrockhaus said. In the draft beer sector, sales fell from 59,000 hectoliters to 30,000. However, sales of bottled beverages rose by 28,000 hectoliters or 4.9 percent to around 600,000 hectoliters compared to 2019. “In the Flensburg brewery we are in the extremely fortunate position that we were able to compensate for the minus from the draft beer sector – gastronomy, events, sports and so on.” Sales in cans are unchanged at around 10,000 hectoliters.

Despite the relatively good sales figures, the corona pandemic still had an impact on the result. “Usually we don’t say anything about results and profit and so on. And we won’t do that today either,” said Tembrockhaus. But he wants to give a direction: “The result is more than 30 percent in the red.” There were many little things due to the corona that cost a lot of money.

For this year, Tembrockhaus gives a cautious forecast. It won’t get any better, but “I hope it won’t get worse either.” / Gyd / DP / jha