The numbers of the coronavirus pandemic in Austria are increasing worryingly. From Friday, new corona rules will apply in the neighboring country. Chancellor Kurz warns urgently.

Update from October 21, 10:36 a.m .: The announced on Monday Austrian government new tightening of the Corona measureswhich come into force on Friday. However, there is still some confusion about some of the new rules. For example, which one sporting activities are still allowed from Friday.

One visit then continues to be in the gym or swimming pool okay. Occupying a Course, in which the number of participants is exceeded by six people, however Not. From Friday are also no meetings with more than six people in buildings respectively twelve people more permitted outdoors, Minors except. About what Age limit it actually works, it could Ministry of Health don’t answer before that regulation has not yet been finalized, it said at the request of oe24.at.

Corona in Austria: Organizers are amazed at the new limit on audience numbers

In addition, there is for many Organizers, especially from Outdoor events, amazement about the new maximum audience. Compared to indoor events, the capacities for this have been reduced very sharply. The internet portal oe24.at made a comparison: that Burgtheater in Vienna 1,000 spectators let into the hall and thus achieved a workload from 89 percent, while the football club Rapid Vienna in his Stadion with a capacity of 30,000 seats a maximum of 1,500 spectators allow what only one workload from five percent corresponds.

Even at professional events, no food or drinks may be served & the max. The number of people is reduced to 1,000 indoor & 1,500 outdoor. – Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) October 19, 2020

The Bundesliga clubs in Austria want to talk to the in the coming days government search. They held a rule that one percentage in the allocation of the auditorium, which is the same for all organizers, would be much fairer. The Ministry of Sport defends the regulation, which is still liberal in comparison with other countries: “In the current phase of the pandemic, it is fundamentally important to avoid large crowds whenever possible.”

Corona in Austria: seven-day incidence at 114.5 – Hallein with one of the highest values ​​in Europe

The health authorities in Austria reported on Tuesday 1,524 new corona infections. The Alpine republic reported just under a week 11,000 new cases. The number of Hospitalizations has increased from 621 to 889 in the past seven days. The Seven-day incidence rose to a value of 114.5 for all of Austria.

In many districts and regions the Corona traffic light on red. The city Hallein in Tennengau in the state of Salzburg reported one yesterday Seven-day incidence value from 513.5 – one of the highest values ​​in Europe. The Seven-day incidence the Austrian Federal states at a glance (As of October 20, 2:02 p.m.):

Salzburg : 184.3

: 184.3 Vorarlberg : 168.9

: 168.9 Tyrol : 165.6

: 165.6 Vienna : 145.2

: 145.2 Upper Austria : 107.8

: 107.8 Lower Austria : 88.3

: 88.3 Burgenland : 78.4

: 78.4 Styria : 68.5

: 68.5 Carinthia: 51.0

Corona in Austria: pictures and videos show ski chaos

Update from October 20, 7:58 p.m .: During the former Corona hotspot Ischgl presented his plans to the public on Tuesday how to get a renewed one Mass diffusion of Coronavirus wants to avoid, images from others are circulating on the net Ski areaswho stunned.

Videos and photos out Tyrol show the large rush to ski lifts. Both on Kaunertal Glacier as well as on Hintertux Glacier took pictures of people who crowded wait for the gondola at the valley stations. From adhering to the Distance rules there is little to see there, although the operators of the ski areas put up appropriate signs.

According to one Twitter user, who posted a corresponding recording, and the Austrian media took the pictures from last Sunday.

Additional information: I made a mistake, the photo is not from yesterday, but from Sunday.

I wasn’t there myself, but one of my friends from the rl, who, for reasons, doesn’t want to tweet. – Martina cirko (@CirkoMartina) October 20, 2020

Corona in Austria: Ex-hotspot and ski resort Ischgl presents its anti-corona strategy

Update from October 20, 4:52 p.m .: The Austrian winter sports resort Ischgl, in March still the Hotspot in spreading the Corona pandemic, wants one of the safest destinations in the Alps be. “The experiences of the past winter determine our actions for the future”, emphasized the Tourism and cable car managers on Tuesday. The Silvrettaseilbahn AG recently had around 700,000 euros invested in health and safety standards. Cameras are said to be over the Group formation explain when queuing. In addition, should Waiting times predicted and with cold misters the Cable car cabins disinfected.

Of the Paznaun-Ischgl tourist office have in common with the Ski areas a new app has been developed for each location in the Paznaun Valley, which also offers the option of Guest registration in Restaurants include, it said in one Press release. The system for testing guests, employees and locals is currently being expanded. Après-ski will not exist this winter in the previously known form anyway. Of the first day of skiing in Ischgl is by November 26th planned, Galtür should on December 5th, Kappl and lake at the December 18th consequences.

That of the Austrian government launched Corona test program intended for tourism expanded like the Ministry of Tourism of the Austrian news agency APA communicated. That’s about as well ski instructor, Mountain guide, Travel companion, Tourist guide or Private room landlords eligible and could once a week get tested. For the program, which has been running since July, the government has until the end of the year 150 million euros made available. So far, 350,000 tests have been carried out on around 83,000 employees.

Corona in Austria: the seven-day incidence value is 109.9

First report from October 20th: Vienna – Across Europe, the number of infections increases with the Coronavirus currently rapidly. This worrying trend is also in Germany’s neighboring country Austria to recognize. In particular the Seven-day incidence value, i.e. the number of new infections with the Coronavirus * in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, increased significantly in the past few days. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz warned in a video that he shared on social media over the weekend: “The situation in Austria is serious!”

Last Friday was the Seven-day incidence value For Austria at 94.8. In Germany, an area is already considered to have reached the critical value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days Risk area. On Monday pointed that Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) dashboard an even higher value of 109.9 for whole Austria out.

To date, 1,952,578 tests have been carried out. 66,314 of these people tested positive. # Covid19 – Ministry of Health (@bmsgpk) October 19, 2020

Corona in Austria: Chancellor Kurz warns urgently – new rules will come into force on Friday

Warned on Monday morning Short in a press conference: “If this trend does not stop, that means 6,000 new infections per day in December.” From Friday, therefore, step new corona rules in Austria in force. At private celebrations The limit is then six adults indoors and twelve adults outdoors. Minors are not included. Events with a higher number of people must be registered.

The situation is serious! In Austria we have doubled the number of new infections in about 3 weeks. If this trend does not stop, then that means 6,000 new infections per day in December. – Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) October 19, 2020

At professional eventsFor example, in the State Opera or the Bundesliga, a maximum of 1,500 spectators will be permitted outdoors and a maximum of 1,000 spectators indoors. Here, however, are allowed no food and drinks more to be served. There is also one Mask requirement, even outdoors. In the gastronomy From Friday, only six people will be allowed to sit at a table. The vulnerable groups in old people’s homes are also to be given greater protection through additional measures. The Federal states can sharpen the measures taken depending on the infection situation.

Corona in Austria: Police control measures in pubs and event venues

Last weekend the Austrian police compliance with the Corona measures in 9,100 restaurants and venues throughout the world Austria controlled how oe24.at reported. The Interior Ministry reported Monday in a statement that the action 107 ads were reimbursed. In addition to 2,666 police officers, employees from district administrative authorities were also on duty. Ten reviews were carried out in collaboration with the health authorities.

Corona in Austria: Bavaria’s Interior Minister Herrmann is thinking about border controls

Bavaria’s Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann holds it in the face of the pointed Corona situation * in Austria and other neighboring countries for possible that one can come back over border controls must speak. “The discussion about increased border controls could flare up again if the infection process in neighboring countries gets out of control,” said the CSU politician to the newspapers Funke media group. “At the same time, we are keeping an eye on the close economic relationships with intensive employee commuting, for example with the Czech Republic and Austria,” explained Herrmann continue.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas last planned Border closings due to the Corona pandemic * warned. In the spring they had bad experiences with borders being closed too quickly, so Meuse. At many borders with neighboring countries it happened in the spring chaos and long traffic jams. The rules for entry were only relaxed again in mid-June. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

