A tough year 2020 is drawing to a close. While contact bans and restrictions are observed everywhere, the Brazilian superstar Neymar is planning a mega party. Are you crazy!?
Should the information from the Brazilian newspaper O Globo agree, Neymar wants to have a party over five days – with 500 people – in a discotheque that he had built near his property in Magaratiba a few years ago. All corona restrictions would be reduced to absurdity.
The party should end on New Years Eve, the only rule: participants shouldn’t take photos to keep the party private. In a rented neighboring house there is apparently the possibility for the guests to be able to rest.
Before the baton is broken over Neymar, the information must either be refuted or confirmed. The reports are, however, unsettling. Despite the corona pandemic and hard lockdowns, the alleged party is already sending a fatal signal to the millions and millions of fans and followers of Neymar.
For this reason alone, the Brazilian should quickly clear up the rumors and appeal for compliance with the hygiene rules. Unless the PSG star is really planning a huge party – in that case the Brazilian is no longer to be helped.
Leave a Reply