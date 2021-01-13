Unresolved congestion problem: In Hamburg there is daily traffic chaos. The corona lockdown has not changed that. This is shown by a recent study.

Hamburg– Although the corona lockdown has greatly reduced commuter traffic, Hamburg continued to suffer from a major traffic problem last year. This is the result of a current analysis by the navigation service provider TomTom, reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de*. Accordingly, the Hanseatic city also recorded a high level of congestion in the Corona year. In a comparison of the 26 largest German cities, the northern German metropolis ranks second. Only Berlin did worse as the front runner.

For its traffic index, the Swedish company TomTom examined the traffic situation in 416 cities around the world based on the movement data of the car owners. After all, a significant decrease in time lost during rush hour was registered in 387 cities. The researchers attribute the average decrease of 28 percent to the effects of the corona crisis.