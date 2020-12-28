Highlights: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the statue of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground today.

Today, on the birth anniversary of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, many big leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party including PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to him. Amid controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today unveiled the statue of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and former Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur were also present at the event.

Many prominent BJP leaders paid tribute to Arun Jaitley. At the same time, the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet that Arun Jaitley worked continuously for the development of the country. Paying tribute to Arun Jaitley, the Prime Minister wrote, ‘Salutations to my friend Arun Jaitley. His personality, knowledge, legal understanding is remembered by everyone.

‘He played an important role in the development of the country’

At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, ‘Salute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary. He was a brilliant MP, he played an important role in the development of the country. Please tell that he died on August 24, 2019 due to illness. He held many important assignments including Finance Minister, Defense Minister.

In protest, former captain Bishan Singh Bedi resigned from DDCA membership

Arun Jaitley was the President of DDCA from 1997 to 2013. There was a dispute some time ago when his statue was installed. Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi accused DDCA of promoting nepotism. Bedi also resigned from the membership of DDCA.