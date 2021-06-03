The controversial Baltic Sea pipeline could be completed in 2020 despite resistance. The Kremlin does not see the lawsuit from Germany as a threat.

St. Petersburg – Russia * intends to complete the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline by the end of this year, despite resistance from the USA and German environmentalists. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Nowak said on Thursday on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg that work on the Russian-German gas pipeline * would continue. “The operating company and the companies involved are continuing with the implementation,” said Nowak. “We hope that the work will be finished – maybe by the end of this year.” Previously, individual Russian politicians had already thought that completion in the summer was possible.

Nord Stream 2 ready in 2021? Only 100 kilometers are missing – Russia is expecting US interference

The line with two strands in one length comes to a total of 2,460 kilometers of pipes, of which around 100 kilometers are currently still missing, said Nowak. Russia had recently welcomed that the USA wanted to forego severe sanctions against the operating company Nord Stream 2 AG. The Russian leadership does not see an end to the interference from the USA because of the ongoing talks between Berlin and Washington on the billion-dollar project.

At the forum in the Baltic Sea metropolis of St. Petersburg, the Kremlin official Sergei Ivanov complained that the USA continued to exert pressure on the European energy project with a “rough political approach” – for its own economic interests. The presidential administration employee responsible for environmental issues emphasized that Russian gas extraction is significantly cleaner than the gas produced in the USA using the controversial fracking method, which is then liquefied.

Lawsuit by Deutsche Umwelthilfe: Kremlin sees no threat to Nord Stream 2

At the same time, Ivanov said that he did not see any danger for Nord Stream 2 from the latest lawsuit by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH). “That doesn’t matter,” he said. The gas pipeline is safe for the environment. “Of course there is no danger. But the opponents will say that there is a danger. ”For reasons of climate protection, the DUH has applied for the building and operating permit to be withdrawn. A test run is to begin on the Russian section of Nord Stream in the coming week, as the governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drosdenko, said at the economic forum. (dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.