UIn a controversial action, S-President Donald Trump visited the city of Kenosha, which had been shaken by protests, some of which were violent, after police shooting at a black man. Accompanied by a massive security presence, Trump made himself a picture of the destruction as a result of riots in the city in the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday. So he had burned down shops shown and talked to the owners.

Anti-racism protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement and Trump supporters took to the streets in the city. The road from the airport to the city center was lined with supporters of the president and counter-demonstrators. A Trump opponent held up a sign that read “Liar”.

also read

The governor of Wisconsin and the mayor of Kenosha (both US Democrats) had advised Republican Trump not to visit because they feared an increase in tension. The self-proclaimed “President of Law and Order” held on to the trip just under two months before the presidential election.

Trump accused the Democrats of failure. He said that he had offered to help those in charge in the city and in the state of Wisconsin with federal officials to get the protests under control. “They just didn’t want us to come and then the destruction was done,” Trump said.

Kenosha was hit by riots that were “directed against the police and anti-American,” Trump said. “It wasn’t a peaceful protest, it was domestic terrorism.” Trump also promised $ 1 million in support for the local police force and $ 4 million to rebuild stores in Kenosha.

Trump also visited the security forces command center in a school in Kenosha. There the 74-year-old said that some would see law and order as “two terrible words”. But they are “beautiful”. A meeting between Trump and the family of the African American Jacob Blake, who was seriously injured by police shots in Kenosha, was not planned.

“We have a president who kindles the flames instead of fighting them”

Previously, Trump and his challenger Joe Biden accused each other of failing to deal with the violence in the country. The Republican Trump said on Monday evening (local time) on Fox News with a view to the Democratic presidential candidate: “He is a weak person.” Biden is controlled by people in the “dark shadows”. Biden, on the other hand, said during a campaign appearance on Monday: “Fires are raging and we have a president who kindles the flames instead of fighting them.” Meanwhile, Trump defended his controversial visit to Kenosha.

In the city of Wisconsin, a police officer shot African-American Jacob Blake, 29, seven times in the back on August 23. In addition to peaceful protests against racism and police violence, the incident had sparked unrest last week.

also read Trump defends white shooters

Trump had fueled the debate over his visit on Monday by defending a 17-year-old white shooter alleged to have shot two people on the sidelines of the protests in Kenosha. Trump suggested that the young man acted in self-defense. Demonstrators attacked him “very violently” and he “would have been killed”.

A video from eyewitnesses shows the shooter armed with a rifle running from demonstrators before falling and opening fire. There is no evidence that demonstrators killed him. The 17-year-old has been charged with two murders, his lawyer speaks of self-defense.

“He should protect this country. But instead he fuels chaos and violence “

Trump and Biden will face each other in the November 3rd election. Trump made “law and order” the key message of his election campaign. Biden accuses Trump of trying to distract from the government’s failure in the corona pandemic, which has killed more than 180,000 people. “He’s failed to protect America, so he’s trying to scare America,” Biden said. “He should protect this country. But instead he fuels chaos and violence. “Biden emphasized:” I want a safe America – safe from Covid, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. “

Trump said against it: “With Biden you will never have law and order.” Biden stands together with rioters “on the side of the radical left”. Ex-Vice President Biden belongs to the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Contrary to Trump’s allegations, Biden has explicitly condemned violence in the anti-racism protests – originally sparked by the death of African American George Floyd in a police operation in late May. Biden stressed on Monday that rioting, looting and arson were not a legitimate form of protest. “It is lawlessness, plain and simple.” Those responsible would have to be prosecuted.

also read US presidential election

Trump repeatedly suggests in the election campaign that violence in cities ruled by Democrats is out of control. It also gives the impression that the protests against racism are dominated by violence. In fact, there were riots during the months of protests, but mostly they were peaceful. Trump said on Monday, on the other hand: “This is anarchy.” He added: “You keep using the expression – he’s so beautiful – peaceful protest. And the cities are on fire behind the reporter. ”According to critics, this is an exaggeratedly negative portrayal.

Trump also presents himself with misleading statements as the savior of cities in which rioting and clashes occur. For example, he wrote on Twitter last Wednesday that he would send federal security forces and the National Guard to Kenosha on the same day. However, Governor Evers had already authorized the deployment of the National Guard – which is subordinate to the governors in peacetime – to support the police on Monday. Trump still sold the operation as a success for his administration.

Trump is accused of belittling racism in the US. At his press conference in the White House on Monday, for example, he said the problem was primarily “left-wing indoctrination” in schools and universities. “Many young Americans have been taught lies that America is an evil and racist country.” In the Fox News interview, he referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a “Marxist organization” and criticized companies that operate it supported.