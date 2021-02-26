Despite being sentenced to 12 years in prison on the Route of Money K, Kirchner businessman Lázaro Báez (64 years) he will not return to the Ezeiza prison -at least- within the next year and a half. However, he faces a future judicial scenario that could leave him detained for life.

During that appeal process, He will continue with house arrest with the electronic ankle brace in a house located in a closed neighborhood of the Buenos Aires suburbs whose address is being kept secret to avoid scandals.

It is because the prosecutor of the trial. Abel Córdoba, accepted last year the modality of house arrest after Báez spent four years in preventive detention ordered first by federal judge Sebastián Casanello and later maintained by the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4). And complaints like the FIU, handled by the Government, they would not harm a partner of Cristina Kirchner.

The defense of Báez, led by Dr. Elizabeth Gasaro, will appeal the sentence to the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation ten business days after April 26 when the foundations of the harsh sentence of the TOF 4 are known.

On average, that criminal court takes “Between a year and a year and a half” in reviewing convictions for complex cases like these, estimated a criminal lawyer who litigates in that instance.

In the event that Cassation confirms the sentence or perhaps reduces it – it is very difficult to annul it due to the forcefulness of the evidence in the case-, Báez may go with an extraordinary appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice.

The validity of 6 new articles of the Criminal Procedure Code, promoted a few weeks ago by Senators K, will allow you to claim that your conviction it is not firm in the event that Cassation confirms it, as was the practice up to now.

You can even use the argument that you can go to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, interpreting that it is another instance of review above the Court. You may delay the definition of a final conviction.

But most likely, Báez end your life arrested by the accumulation of sentences that you will suffer”Estimated another lawyer for Comodoro Py.

In addition to the K-Money Route, Báez faces other six causes for money laundering, tax evasion and trout bills. In the event that he was convicted in some of them, the penalties would accumulate to these twelve years.

Anyway, when I turn 70 may request the benefit of house arrest.

The owner of Austral Construcciones has two causes for aggravated tax evasion, Roads, trout invoices in Bahía Blanca, Hotesur and Los Sauces and fraud in the succession of a company in the Chaco.

The last bad news was that the economic criminal judge Javier López Biscayart, on February 9, estimated complete instruction of a second cause for tax evasion in the terms of article 346 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Nation.

This is case number 1599/17 entitled “Austral Construcciones SA s / violation of law 24769” for the evasion of VAT and income tax in the years 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. It is estimated a debt of 300 million pesos with the AFIP.

López Biscayart had already raised to the oral court in the economic criminal 2 (TOP 2) case no. 803/13 titled “Andrés, Cesar Gerardo s / violation of law 24769” for evasion of VAT and profits in 2010. In these cases, Báez is defended by lawyer Franco Bindi, one of the organizers of Operative Puf, according to prosecutor Carlos Stornelli.

The case had been initiated in 2013 by a complaint by deputy Elisa Carrió for tax evasion maneuvers as a result of agreements entered into between the Austral Group companies. It is La Estación SA; Don Francisco SA; Kank y Costilla SA; Loscalzo y del Curto Construcciones SRL; Alucom Austral SRL; Badial SA and Austral Construcciones SA with the management company Valle Miter SA. The latter managed the Alto Calafate hotel and other hotels belonging to the Kirchner family.

In the oral trial by Vialidad, Báez is accused of having participated of the allocation of 3 billion dollars in public works contracts of the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner in favor of their company Austral Construcciones or their satellites.

On the other hand, the federal judge of Bahía Blanca Walter López Da Silva prosecuted Báez and his son for tax evasion maneuvers of about 673 million pesos, through the use of apocryphal invoices. In 2013, former AFIP head Ricardo Echegaray dissolved the headquarters of the fiscal body in that city because he had opened the complaint against Báez under the pretext of a union conflict.

In fifth term, he is being processed along with Cristina Kirchner and her children Máximo and Florencia for money laundering through the family companies called Hotesur and Los Sauces.

The sixth trial is carried out by the surrogate federal judge of Chaco Enrique Bosch, who prosecuted Báez and former Chaco senator Fabio Biancalani, for maneuvers in the Adelmo Biancalani Succession for alleged evasion aggravated by the use of “trout bills.”

Unlike Cristóbal López, Báez cannot be welcomed, in principle, to the new government moratorium, because Austral is bankrupt.

In addition to sentencing him to 12 years in prison, TOF 4 judges Néstor Costabel, Adriana Palliotti and Gabriela López Iñíguez They imposed a $ 480 million fine for laundering, plus a forfeiture of his assets of another 60. Thus, it will have fewer and fewer resources to finance its defense and, also, less political support.

Perhaps it is because of this prison perspective that Senator Oscar Parrilli, Cristina Kirchner’s adulteress, came out yesterday – for the first time in the two years of the trial – to say that he was convicted of “morocho” and not because of the weight of the evidence gathered.

DS