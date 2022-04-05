for this monday, Marcelo Flores was called up by the first team of the Arsenal for the duel against Crystal Palace at Selhurst ParkHowever, he did not have the opportunity to make his debut and had to watch from the bench the defeat of his squad by 3-0.
Just in the first 45 minutes of the duel, the Gunners they gave a commitment to forget, since absolutely nothing came out of them, which was used by the local team with the French’s goals Jean Philippe Mateta and the Ghanaian Jordan Ayew.
During the match, the Ghanaian Thomas Partey could not connect with norwegian Martin Odegaard and Saka Bukayo was unable to overwhelm the right wing, so three of the best weapons of the Spanish coach Mikel Arteta did not work, leaving everything in favor of the Eagles.
Finally, in the second period, Odegaard committed the maximum penalty that ended up connecting the Ivorian Wilfried Saha to close the board, leaving the Arsenal in the fifth position of the Premier League with 54 units, the same as the Tottenhamwhich is fourth.
It should be remembered that the Mexican, who also has Canadian nationality, has been seeing action with the sub-23 of the bomberscounting on good numbers, however, was not enough for him to take over the match.
