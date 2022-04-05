COME ON, MARCELO! ? TODAY IS YOUR DAY! ?? The young Mexican promise Marcelo Flores received his first call-up with Arsenal, so today could represent the Mexican’s debut in the Premier League. He already wears his shirt in the locker room. Plus: https://t.co/VuPo1wOOMz pic.twitter.com/kgGYPQDoy5 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 4, 2022

During the match, the Ghanaian Thomas Partey could not connect with norwegian Martin Odegaard and Saka Bukayo was unable to overwhelm the right wing, so three of the best weapons of the Spanish coach Mikel Arteta did not work, leaving everything in favor of the Eagles.

It should be remembered that the Mexican, who also has Canadian nationality, has been seeing action with the sub-23 of the bomberscounting on good numbers, however, was not enough for him to take over the match.