





His predecessor in the presidency, Donald Trump, and many of his Republican rivals call him senile, but Joe Biden is gaining points in both the economy and the international field three months before crucial legislative elections for the Democrats.

Biden has just gone through a long period of isolation due to Covid-19. At 79, the oldest president in the country’s history looks exhausted with a slower pace and slurred speech.

The president failed politically at times during his nearly 20-month presidency, but on Friday he gained new momentum. The country’s job market is at its best in five decades.

The pace of hiring and the low unemployment rate, which is at pre-pandemic levels, revealed unexpected dynamism at a time when the fight against inflation raises fears of recession in the world’s largest economy.

– Climate law –

But that wasn’t all, as Biden scored another goal on Sunday. The United States Senate passed a comprehensive health and environmental investment bill.

“The House of Representatives must pass it as soon as possible and I look forward to making it into law,” he said as soon as the Senate passed the text after more than a year and a half of negotiations.

Last week, Congress also passed a law that frees up $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductor production in the country, as well as tens of billions more for research and development.

These legislative victories boost the Democrats’ campaign ahead of the midterm elections in November.

And the good news for the president was not limited to Capitol Hill.

Voters in Kansas, a traditionally conservative state, have spoken out in favor of abortion rights, an issue that traditionally opposes Democrats and Republicans.

In international affairs, Biden announced last Monday that the United States had killed the head of al-Qaeda, the Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, on the balcony of his home.

In addition to his attempts to resolve the war in Ukraine, the US president has managed, for the time being, to avoid a complete break with China, following the visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

A face-to-face meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is even under negotiation.

– Biden is not Roosevelt –

Whether in the House of Representatives or the Senate, Democrats have a very narrow majority, while midterm legislative elections – which the ruling party often loses – are expected to be close.

Biden, the 46th president of the United States, is not the reincarnation of his political hero, Franklin Roosevelt (1933-1945), political journalist Jordan Weissmann highlighted on his Twitter account.

“But so far, it appears that Biden’s first term is on par with Obama in terms of success, with a much narrower (parliamentary) majority,” he said.

Republicans, with Trump in the lead, paint Biden as almost senile, incompetent and manipulated by the more left-wing wing of Democrats.

Ronny Jackson, who served as a White House physician under the Trump administration, told Fox News that Biden suffered from “cognitive disorders,” although a medical examination in November concluded that the president was well and able to perform his duties.

However, only 18% of voters want him to run for president again in 2024, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Its approval rating exceeds 35% and reaches 30% in terms of its handling of the economy. Although only 26% consider Biden to be “capable of meeting the challenges facing the United States”.

More disturbing to his supporters is that his unpopularity is growing among Democrats because of his age. In the case of a hypothetical second term, he would be 86 years old at the end of it, in January 2029.

This is why Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney believes that she “will not seek re-election” in 2024. A perspective, however, that White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre does not believe, guaranteeing that “the president intends to compete” in 2024 .







