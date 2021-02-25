The Barcelona goes through bad times. The last blow, the 4 to 1 defeat against Paris Saint Germain at the Camp Nou, left Culé with very little chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League, because the rematch will be in France. In addition, for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi, Ronald Koeman’s team fell 2-0 to Sevilla. Meanwhile, in the Spanish League, Barsa is nine points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid. And much speculation indicates this scenario as a preview of Lionel Messi leaving the club at the end of the season.

The paradox is that this crisis is with a very good performance from Leo. The Argentine is the top scorer among all the competitions of the five major leagues (Spain, Italy, France, Germany and England). In the sum of the goals between the local tournament, national cups, Europa League and Champions League, the Rosario adds 10 goals in 11 games.

Who follows him? André Silva, Portuguese from Eintrach Frankfurt, and Gundogan, Turk of Manchester City, with nine. Behind: Luis Suárez, from Atlético de Madrid; Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich; Youssef En-Nesyri, from Sevilla; Mohamed Salah, from Liverpool, and Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals.

In this calculation, carried out by Transfermarkt, the Club World Cup was not considered.