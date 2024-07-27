Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/27/2024 – 17:15

Experts are skeptical about the bloc’s desire to improve diplomatic relations with the dictator in order to return refugees to the country in civil war. Such an initiative, they claim, could strengthen the regime in Damascus. For eight European countries, it seems that the time has come to change strategy towards Syria.

This week, the foreign ministers of Italy, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Slovenia and Slovakia announced that they are willing to reestablish ties with Syrian President and dictator Bashar al-Assad.

In a joint letter, the ministers suggested that the European Union create a post of envoy to Syria. His job: to restore an ambassador to the war-torn country in Brussels and to designate 10 “safe zones” within areas controlled by the Assad dictatorship that would receive Syrians deported from Europe.

Although Germany did not sign the letter, one of the country’s highest administrative courts ruled this week that the conflict in Syria, which has been ongoing since 2011, no longer poses a “generalized danger to all civilians.”

In the specific case analyzed by the German judiciary, the Syrian man in question had been convicted in Austria for acting as a coyote, bringing immigrants from Turkey to Europe, and appealed against the German authorities’ decision to deport him.

Country is not safe, stresses UN envoy

Human rights advocates, analysts and the United Nations’ top Syria official stress, however, that the country is not safe for those already living there or for repatriated refugees.

“Syria remains in a state of deep conflict, complexity and division,” UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said this week in a statement to the Security Council. “It is riddled with armed actors, terrorist groups, foreign armies and frontlines (…). Civilians continue to be victims of violence and are subject to extensive human rights violations, a protracted state of displacement and appalling humanitarian conditions.”

“Reestablishing ties with the EU would increase Assad’s legitimacy,” expert warns

The EU’s willingness to restore ties with Syria – severed after Assad brutally cracked down on anti-government protesters in 2011, triggering the country’s current civil war – is just the latest in a series of tentative rapprochements by other governments, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

In 2023, Syria was readmitted to the Arab League, a group of 22 countries that had remained distant from Syria for 12 years.

In early July, Assad met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has for years supported the opposition to the dictator, who continues to fight in the northwest of the country.

“Renewing ties with the EU would increase Assad’s legitimacy as a ruler and reinforce his message that Syria is a safe country,” said Kelly Petillo, who researches the Middle East at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“But Assad is far from being the winner [da guerra]since Syria remains politically and territorially fragmented, and it is certainly not certain that the Assad regime will return to command of the entire Syrian territory,” Petillo ponders.

While forces loyal to Assad have recaptured some 60 percent of the territory with the help of Russia and Iran, the northeast of the country remains under Kurdish rule, while the northwest is the last bastion of the Syrian opposition. And in the first half of 2024, attacks by the terrorist group “Islamic State” doubled in the country.

Petillo points out that the normalization of relations with Syria does not only depend on a political change on the part of other countries, but also on “diplomatic commitments on the part of Assad, who fears seeing millions of refugees who oppose him return”, in addition to representing an economic challenge, since the country would have to absorb an entire contingent of repatriates.

According to recent estimates by UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, 16.7 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance. More than half of the country’s population has been displaced from their homes to escape the conflict, 5 million are refugees in neighbouring countries and 7.2 million are internally displaced.

Possible economic benefits

Normalizing ties with the EU and designating safe zones for returnees would likely also mean an end to sanctions on Syria, which have worsened the country’s economic situation for years.

According to the World Bank’s latest Syria Economic Monitor, continued cash shortages and limited access to humanitarian assistance have further compromised families’ ability to meet basic needs amid inflation.

“Any initiative to improve the economic situation of the Syrian population is a step away from the ongoing economic and social collapse,” said Nanar Hawach, senior Syria analyst at the International Crisis Group, an independent organization that works to prevent war.

Hawach says a stronger economy would reduce the population’s economic dependence on political entities or armed groups.

But the benefits of relaxing or ending sanctions would not be felt nationwide. “If ties with the Assad regime are normalized, aid [humanitária] will only arrive through official channels”, ponders Petillo.

This would aggravate the situation in areas outside Assad’s control.

“We are already massively underfunded,” said Ian Ridley, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (ENUCAH) in Turkey. “I saw the consequences of that a few days ago when I visited northern Aleppo,” he said, citing the precarious situation of civilians displaced by the conflict and living in an area under opposition control to Assad, where there is no government assistance.

Should the EU change its approach?

Julien Barnes-Dacey, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the European Council on Foreign Relations, says designating safe zones “without meaningful security guarantees should not be acceptable.” “The regime [de Assad] has not shown itself willing to offer them,” he criticizes. “We see Syrians returning and disappearing, even being killed.”

Despite the risk in areas controlled by Assad, Barnes-Dacey argues that EU policy towards Syria needs to change. “European policy is in limbo, with no strategic sense of direction or ability to improve the situation,” he says.

But Barnes-Dacey said he did not think Assad would make any significant concessions to the bloc, and that it was therefore necessary to “look at other avenues”. “It is a case of using the cards we have to open up some space for security and economic improvement for Syrians living there, rather than forcing dramatic political change, which is clearly not going to happen.”