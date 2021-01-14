Twitter boss Jack Dorsey confirms that his company made the right decision to block the account of American President Donald Trump. In a series of tweets, however, he also stated that he also found the measure problematic. This set a “dangerous” precedent. Dorsey referred to the “power of an individual or a company over the global public debate”.

After the storming of the Capitol in Washington by militant Trump supporters last Wednesday, Twitter and the online services Facebook, Instagram and Twitch blocked Trump’s accounts. The video platform Youtube, which belongs to the Google Group, also blocked Trump’s channel.

On Wednesday, the online service Snapchat, which is popular with young people, announced that it would permanently ban the outgoing American president from the platform.

Upon request, the company referred to Trump’s “attempts to spread false information and hate messages and to incite violence”. This is a clear violation of the Snapchat guidelines.

Criticism of the blocking of Trump’s Twitter account came from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), among others. Merkel considers such an encroachment on freedom of expression “problematic” if it does not take place within a legal framework, her spokesman said on Monday.

Dorsey wrote that he was not “proud” of Trump’s ban. The blocking of a Twitter account had “real and significant consequences,” said the Twitter boss. Although there are “clear and obvious exceptions”, he feels that a Twitter ban is also a “failure” of the company to ensure a “healthy” atmosphere for conversation on the platform.

Twitter also deleted more than 70,000 accounts linked to the right-wing extremist and conspiracy-ideological QAnon movement after the storm on the Capitol.

“We will be extremely careful”

As a result of the violent storming of the Capitol, Google will also temporarily suspend political ads. Ads that addressed the impeachment proceedings against the outgoing President Donald Trump, the inauguration of Joe Biden or the protests at the Capitol would not be distributed, Google said on Wednesday. The measure will apply until at least January 21, including for the services Google Ads and Youtube.

Google has long been opposed to content that incites violence or spreads hatred, it said. “We will be extremely careful to enforce that on any advertising that crosses this line,” said Google.

In addition, according to Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai, Youtube has removed hundreds of videos with political content from the video platform since the election results were confirmed last week. Pichai announced this on Wednesday at the “Reuters Next” digital forum without giving any further details.

Parler goes to court

Following the riot, Facebook and Twitter blocked Trump’s accounts and also took down content from their platforms. The Alphabet subsidiary YouTube followed on Wednesday night. She announced that she would block the Trump Channel and justified this with inciting violence after the storm on the Capitol.

While Twitter bans Trump completely, YouTube’s measure will apply for seven days. Pichai did not want to comment on whether the suspension could be extended. The decisions would be made based on the activities on the platform, Pichai said.

Meanwhile, the Twitter alternative Parler, popular with Trump supporters, is taking legal action against the blocking of its platform on Amazon’s servers. In the complaint that became known on Wednesday, the company argued that Amazon Web Services should withdraw the shutdown and take the service online again. Amazon broke its contract by shutting down the company.

Amazon, like Google and Apple before, blocked the blog app from downloading. The companies stated that the platform did not offer sufficient regulations to protect against dangerous content. Amazon cited as an example contributions like “Only a dead democrat is a good democrat. Kill’em all. ”Parler now emphasized that most of the problematic posts had been removed. Insults – such as against the former First Lady Michelle Obama – are hateful, but protected by the constitution.