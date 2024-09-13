It must also be said that Annapurna did not fail so it is still able to honor the existing contracts. Moreover, it is inevitable that the development studios involved may suffer repercussions from the extremely difficult situation.

The ongoing crisis in Annapurna with the collective resignation of all the staff working in the gaming division, Won’t Strike a Deal with Remedy for the Control 2 financing and the production of multimedia products related to Alan Wake and Control itself. The reason was explained by journalist Jason Schreier: it is managed by the main company, Annapurna Pictures.

The status of other projects in development

For this reason, some developers wanted to reassure us about the state of work on their titles, which will be published by Annapurna. For example, Davey Wreden, already author of The Stanley Parable and The Beginner’s Guide, reassured us about the launch of Wanderstop, his new work: “For those who are wondering, we are 100% ok. Nothing will stop us from launching Wanderstop as soon as possible.”

The same was stated by composer C418 (ex-Minecraft), who is working on the game, and who reassured us that the work is progressing well.

The study of also Lushfoil Photography Simthe ultra-realistic photography simulator coming in the next few months, has said that the game’s development is continuing smoothly and that it will not be affected by what is happening, despite being saddened by the departure of the Annapurna staff.

Otherwise, there is no information on other projects, such as Mixtape, The Lost Wild and Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth (the latter developed internally). We’ll see if they have any repercussions.