An old Mini is parked on the street in front of my house. It’s from the mid-1970s, and it’s a shade of yellow that I think was called Citron at British Leyland, and we’d all probably call it “severe vitamin C deficiency.” It has been standing still for about a week, and that could just be due to terminal mechanical decay.

When I first saw the Mini, parked inconspicuously amongst a row of Qashqai’s, Kugas and X3’s, I wish my first thought had been ‘My dear, just look at the genius of our beloved British engineers in state.’ But it wasn’t. My first thought was, “Jeez Grandpa, you look so old.”

It won’t surprise you. Judging by the plates, this Mini was registered in 1974, which means that it is almost half a century old. In car years, he’s pretty much prehistoric. And as a concept it is even older. It was launched as early as 1959 and hardly changed during its first fifteen years of production. It is a 64 year old design. No wonder there’s a hint of “let me die in peace” about him.

Growing old nicely

But as the week progressed and the Mini stood there – small, stoic, yellowed, an increasing dose of pigeon dropping patina – more thoughts entered my mind. First of all: yep, definitely terminal mechanical decay, the only way that thing is ever going to move is on the back of a trailer. But also: viewed in the rushing light of De Historisch, he may grow old quite nicely.

‘In terms of layout and even general silhouette, the Mini and Nissan are actually twins’

Because go back another 64 years from 1959, and you end up in 1895. The big car news of that year was something called the De La Vergne, a six-seater, 8 horsepower ‘engine drag’. If you can’t picture the De La Vergne, don’t worry, literally no one alive today can. Suffice it to say: it doesn’t look like something you would recognize as a car today. Rather like a cart that had lost its horse.

The Mini and Nissan are very similar

All I’m saying is the jump from De La Vergne to Mini is much, much bigger than the jump from Mini to, say, Qashqai. The latter may be eight times the size, but in terms of layout, mechanical configuration and even overall silhouette, the Mini and Nissan are actually twins. (Like Schwarzenegger and DeVito.)

Well, I would imagine that you don’t immediately qualify the Qashqai as the textbook example of razor-sharp automotive design in 2023. So let’s grab something that is a bit more in the avant-garde corner.

Hyundai Ioniq 5? Okay, different kind of energy thing, the engine is on the other side of the car, but otherwise, basically, still pretty Mini-esque, isn’t it? Box-shaped, couple of rows of seats, pedals, steering wheel, all present. Show an alien an old Mini, then the De La Vergne and the Ioniq 5, ask which of those two is also a car, and she would point to the Hyundai.

The shape remains the same

It sometimes seems as if the automotive world is changing at an enormous speed these days, with old certainties crumbling and strange other realities taking their place. But take out all the noise and the basic things hardly change. We’re not whizzing around in autonomous hoverpods just yet. Cars are still shaped like cars, they are still operated by arms and legs. Beneath the frenetic surface, the tectonic plates move very slowly.