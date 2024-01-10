An afternoon of hustling under the blast furnaces of Tata Steel is still worse for your lungs than an afternoon on the terraces on Leidseplein, let's put that first. But in no other city in the Netherlands does a car emit more CO2 than in Amsterdam, the cradle of the sustainable oat milk elite. This is evident from a study by TomTom.

Okay, let's nuance things further. A car that has to brake and accelerate every time emits more emissions than a car that drives quietly through the city at 30 km/h. According to TomTom, Amsterdam has such an unfavorable infrastructure that cars driving there automatically become less economical. An average petrol car in Amsterdam emits 1,651 kilos of CO2. So they do not look at the total emissions.

In cities with less traffic jams, cars are more economical

In Leiden, where the flow is better, that is only 1,475 kilos. In Utrecht the average is 1,631 kilos per year and in Rotterdam 1,639 kilos. You could even say that it might be the fault of all the cargo bikes in Amsterdam. Traffic lights for motorists keep turning red because Vlinder and Desiderius have to go to the BSO in the front of the cargo bike.

According to TomTom, motorists can plan their journeys better. Take driving during rush hour in Rotterdam as an example. If you only leave home after rush hour and do not end up in uneconomical crawling traffic, you will save 165 kilos of CO2 per car per year. To make it more attractive for you: it will save you 151 euros and a total of 24 hours of travel time.

Next year different?

From December 8 last year, the maximum speed on 80 percent of the roads in Amsterdam is 30 km/h. Those three weeks will not have done wonders for the average emissions per car, but perhaps Amsterdam will be in a different place on TomTom's list around this time next year. Time will tell. Anyone else want a Chai latte?