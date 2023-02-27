Recent agreements between Israeli and Palestinian officials to work on a “de-escalation” of the conflict, violence in the West Bank has flared up again. On Sunday, one Palestinian was killed and at least 100 others injured when Israeli settlers set fire to dozens of Palestinian homes, shops and cars in and around Huwara.

The riots followed an attack that killed two Israelis on Sunday. According to the Israeli army, fire was opened on the occupants of an Israeli vehicle at an intersection south of the city of Nablus. The search for the perpetrators is still ongoing. Last week, according to Palestinian sources, 11 people were killed in an Israeli attack in Nablus.

Following the violence of recent days, Israeli and Palestinian officials met in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba on Sunday to discuss rising tensions between the two sides. Egyptian and American delegates also attended the meeting.

Construction stop

Afterwards, both the Israeli and Palestinian delegations expressed their willingness to take immediate action to end unilateral measures for a period of three to six months. In addition, Israel would have promised not to talk about the establishment of new settlements for a period of four months and not to legalize any more ‘wild’ settlements for a period of six months.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Twitter that Israel had not agreed to a building freeze. The further construction and legalization of settlements in the West Bank would therefore continue.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is responsible for settlements, among other things, also wrote on Twitter that "the expansion and development of the settlement projects will not be frozen". Moreover, the Israeli army would continue to take action against any form of terror, he wrote. Netanyahu did call on his residents on Sunday evening not to "take matters into their own hands".