Party leaders indicated which committees they would like to chair; larger commissions have more than one stakeholder

Even with the agreement for the PT to preside over the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), the PL -the largest group in the Chamber in 2023- also asked, this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023), to preside over the most important collegiate of the Home.

At a meeting of leaders at the official residence of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), each party indicated which commissions it would like to chair. The largest collegiate bodies have more than one stakeholder.

During the meeting, Lira presented to each acronym how many commissions each one would be entitled to command due to its size. Afterwards, then, the parties indicated what her wishes were.

The main impasses are around the CCJ itself, the Finance and Taxation Commission and the Inspection and Control Commission. These deal with more general themes and allow those who command them to facilitate or create obstacles for the management of the federal government.

Despite the impasse, the PT remains confident that the agreement will be fulfilled and that the acronym will chair the CCJ. Deputy Rui Falcão continues as the only PT name to be president.

The expectation is that Lira will resolve the impasses in reserved meetings throughout this week. Her wish was to resolve the entire division of commissions by Carnival so that the commissions could be installed on the return of the holiday.

O Power360 found that the PL also signaled that the party would like to chair the Committee on Agriculture, Mines and Energy, Inspection and Control, and Finance and Taxation.

The PT, in turn, requested, in addition to the CCJ, that of Inspection and Control, Environment and Foreign Affairs.