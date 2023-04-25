After months of suspense, Joe Biden can finally announce his candidacy for the second term as president of the United States this Tuesday (25), ignoring the doubts that hover around his advanced age.

Neither the White House, nor the Democratic Party, nor Biden himself have confirmed it, but the 80-year-old leader’s candidacy is an open secret and several media outlets, citing anonymous sources, guarantee that the announcement will be made in a message recorded on this Tuesday.

In any case, it is not the first time that his advisers have hinted that there will be an imminent announcement, without it materializing. If re-elected, the current president would end his term at the age of 86.

Tuesday is not just any date. It marks four years since the start of the campaign in which Biden beat Republican Donald Trump, who may again be his opponent at the polls in 2024.

The 76-year-old tycoon is also a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections and has a chance of winning them, despite facing lawsuits in a New York court and being the subject of several investigations. His prediction is that Biden will not run “because something is not right” from “a physical and mental point of view”.

There are no campaign acts planned on Biden’s agenda for this Tuesday. The president will, however, make a speech to a union on a topic that could become an electoral axis: returning “dignity” to the “forgotten” American people, a portion of the population that Donald Trump has been seducing for a long time.

In the evening, the President and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Korean War Memorial in Washington along with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at the start of a state visit. which will give you the opportunity to talk about foreign policy.

– The years do not forgive –

Usually, US presidents who seek re-election usually win it, but this time, his age poses a challenge.

In November 2021 and February 2023, Biden underwent tests that concluded he was in “good health”.

So far, he seems to have enough energy to face international crises and reforms, but the passage of time is relentless.

He clearly walks more slowly and frequently locks his tongue when speaking in public, two conditions that surprise even some supporters.

According to an NBC News poll published over the weekend, 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, believe he should not run for a second term.

– Trump or someone else? –

Joe Biden knows that, according to the polls, which must be interpreted with caution, Trump’s candidacy does not generate enthusiasm. But neither does yours.

The Democrat is convinced that if he managed to defeat him once, he can do it again, thanks to his affable personality and his unifying program.

However, there is an unknown: what would be the chances of Biden, if he is facing a younger opponent in November 2024, such as the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, 44 years old?

This rising star of the more conservative American right has not presented his candidacy, but he believes he has a chance of defeating the Democrat. “I have what it takes to be president and I can beat Biden,” DeSantis declared in March.

This would be Joe Biden’s fourth presidential campaign: before being elected in 2020, he was a candidate in 1988 and 2008. In 2015, greatly affected by the death of his eldest son, the Democrat, then vice president, did not want to try to luck at the end of Barack Obama’s second term.