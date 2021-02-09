TDespite the admonition by the DFB, coach Steffen Baumgart will continue to express his opinion clearly in public. “I have not insulted or attacked anyone, which you can see from the fact that I have not received a punishment. And yes, I will also speak up in the future if something bothers me, “said the coach of the second division football club SC Paderborn the”Sports buzzer“. Baumgart caused a stir after the DFB Cup defeat at Borussia Dortmund with harsh criticism of referee Tobias Stieler.

In his angry speech, the 49-year-old had described the referee’s behavior as “cheeky and disrespectful” and said: “This is how we make a fool of ourselves.” Above all, Baumgart complained about Stieler’s unwillingness to take on the controversial BVB, which was checked in the Cologne video cellar -To watch Erling Haaland’s winning goal in person on a monitor on the sidelines.

The German Football Association (DFB) decided not to initiate proceedings against Baumgart, but asked him in writing to “moderate his choice of words in the future and to think about his role model function as a coach”. Otherwise it could “lead to an indictment before the DFB sports court” in the case of repetition.

Baumgart was not surprised by the excitement over his words. “We live in a world where the headlines are concerned. But it is important for me to say that I did not want to generate any media coverage. I only criticized the process around this decision, not the factual decision of the referee, ”said the Paderborn coach.