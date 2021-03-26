Chile is experiencing the lowest hours of the pandemic, with overflowing intensive care units, the highest rate of infections reported daily to date, and the imposition of total quarantines with little public support. Vaccination continues to advance apace, but it will take time to notice, experts warn.

Since Thursday, March 25, 72% of the Chilean territory is again under a strict quarantine that affects almost 14 of the 19 million Chileans. On Saturday, March 27, the rest of the Metropolitan Region will join, once again in total confinement and more communes in the country, which will mean the confinement of 84% of Chileans, the largest to date.

This Friday, Chile reported the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic: 7626, when the country has already been several weeks with an ICU bed occupancy of around 95% and after several days of cases on the rise. The country is close to one million infected and more than 22,000 deaths after more than a year of pandemic.

Despite its successful vaccination campaign, which, as is known, will not generate, as has happened in other parts of the world, the immediate effect that many hope to end the pandemic, for many experts Chile is currently going through the most critical period : In two more weeks, when the infection rate these days translates into 15% of hospital admissions, these could be completely exceeded and without medical personnel available to treat the complexity of emergencies.

It is also worrisome that ICU beds in this wave are being occupied by younger patients and therefore remain in hospital for longer.

The country’s health authorities were summoned on Wednesday afternoon to a special session of the senate to explain what is the current situation and what measures are being taken.

“We have made a broad call, to the full Congress and the Government of our country, to make a greater effort considering the fragile health and epidemiological situation that we are going through,” said Izkia Siches, president of the Medical College in the social networks of the union body, and one of the protagonists of a tough confrontation with the Executive which he asks “to change the course of handling the pandemic and not make mistakes of the past.”

Siches has set the deadline for next Monday to decide whether or not to hold the April elections to elect the 155 people who must write a new Constitution, mayors, councilors and governors.

“We are living a very complex epidemiological moment with an increase not only in cases, but also in the speed of transmission of the virus, in a very dangerous one of critical beds and with problems to be able to transmit the risk to the population,” he told France 24 María Paz Bertoglia, academic at the School of Public Health of the University of Chile and president of the Chilean Society of Epidemiology.

“The current epidemiological risk requires a commitment to strategies that are structural and the need to reduce the mobility of people, this is extremely important, it is not only a matter of self-care,” says the expert.

If “these trends in critical bed occupancy, increased cases, transmission speed and positivity continue, unfortunately we will face a saturation” of the hospital system. “And that makes the lethality of cases not only of Covid-19 going to increase; a country that runs out of critical beds (ICU) cannot provide care for other serious cases, “says Bertoglia.

A country in total quarantine

Strict quarantines seem an inevitable measure, but many experts question the adherence of Chileans to them. According to data released by the authorities on the first day of the quarantine, In 38 communes of Santiago, mobility was only reduced by 14%.

Chile’s quarantines “They must be one of the worst in the world”the general secretary of the Medical College, José Miguel Bernucci, told the local media, pointing out the need to redesign them, citing the case of Punta Arenas, which in five months of confinement came out with higher numbers of infections and the fact that in a city out of 150,000 inhabitants, 70,000 permits were granted for “essential” workers.

A group of soldiers carry out identity and circulation checks in the Independencia commune in Santiago, Chile, on March 25, 2021. © EFE

“They are very flexible quarantines, they are long and they do not fulfill their objective. And we also have a weakness in the TTA strategy (testing, traceability and isolation). We are tracing 2.4 contacts on average per positive, which is clearly suboptimal ”, explains Mercedes López Nitsche to France 24, director of the Immunology program of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Chile and member of the Medical College.

“Quarantines are an extreme measure, but it has to be strict” for what in a country “with a high rate of informal employment and poverty, the Government has to give non-targeted but general aid. Targeted ones are useless because after a year From a pandemic we are all precarious ”, not only the most vulnerable but also the middle classes, continues López Nitsche.

The Government announced measures involving the expansion of emergency family income, direct benefits to the middle class and aid in the form of loans.

“The drama in Chile is that we had a huge first wave and then we were left with a high endemic, which was never solved. On this high endemic we have a second wave when we never managed to control the first one ”, says the expert.

“Pandemic over another pandemic”

“From the Medical College we insist on three things: adequate confinements of two or three strict weeks, for which financial support is needed. If today the communes where the workers live are ‘quarantined’, but not where they work, the level of mobility is still very high. The second part would be to improve the TTA and the third is that we already have some variants detected by the ISP, the British and Brazilian and that puts a very great voice of alert and puts the emphasis on properly closing the borders to be able to face what is coming ” , sums up Nitsche.

“There is the question of how much influence the variants that are being introduced are having and if suddenly we are going to have a pandemic over another pandemic with the level of mobility that we have despite the quarantine,” he says.

If in the first wave the concern was mechanical ventilators, now the alert is in the personnel available to operate ICU beds, after figures that speak of between 10-20% of workers with medical leave for reasons related to mental health and to the fact of seeing many people die in hospitals.

The Government has asked the last year medical students to join, requested the return of retired doctors and also made more flexible the access of foreign doctors.

Medical staff and mental health

“The critical bed should be evaluated in relation to having the suitable personnel to be able to attend to the patient in intensive units, we know that health teams at this moment are very fatigued, very stressed, depleted in their quantity”, explains Bertoglia stating that to These the cost of having been in the field from the beginning is physical and also mental and calls for a recognition that goes “beyond applause.”

Neither of the two experts dares to predict when the effect of mass vaccination, which has advanced at a frenetic rate (with more than 6.2 million vaccinated with a single dose (33% of its population) and 3.2 million with two doses (17% population) will be reflected in the daily figures.

“We need data to be able to reach a conclusion” about the effectiveness of the vaccine, “says Bertoglia, although authorities and experts point to the months of April and May.

“The problem we have is that the data for our vaccine with which we are inoculating the majority of the population (Sinovac) are still very preliminary.” And with the contradictions between the reports published in Brazil and Indonesia, López Nitsche recommends that Chile focus on a field study on the effects of the vaccine in the real population.

Despite its successful vaccination, Chile faces harsh confinement to avoid a possible health collapse that other countries in the region are beginning to suffer.