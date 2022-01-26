Sinaloa.- This morning of Wednesday, January 26, elements of the Immediate Reaction Unit to Prevent and Address Gender Violence, of the Municipal Police Preventive Unit, They arrested a woman who was singled outphysically attack another in the facilities of the millennium center, in Culiacan.

The data indicates that the agents received the report via radio, and quickly moved to the site, where they observed an older adult, who yelled at them and waved at them, and to whom they observed hematoma lesions in the eye and right part of the face; same as pointing to another woman as the responsible of having attacked her, the same as when noticing the police presence, she quickened her pace, so the officers began the chaseand after voice calls they held her meters ahead.

The officers explained to the person who said her name was Elena N., 54 years old, the indications of the aggression and they carried out a physical inspection, not finding an illicit object, and it was at that moment that the offended person arrived at the place, who widely recognized the woman as the one who moments before had beaten her, also indicated that she had previously filed a complaint against Elena N. and that it had protection order issued by an agent of the Public Ministry.

For this reason, the arrest was ordered for the probable crime of Intentional Injuries, and was placed at the disposal of the competent authority.