While the central defender of Borussia Dortmund was not allowed to go to the Iberian Peninsula and is in isolation, Shaiqri traveled with them and is now even eligible to play. The reason: While Akanji is said to be a fresh infection, a blood test at Shaqiri showed evidence of antibodies like that German press agency reported on Thursday.

The 82-time national player was not considered for the friendly against Croatia on Wednesday (1: 2) due to the positive test result. He will at least be on the bench against Spain, just like in the subsequent Nations League game against Germany (Tuesday, 8:45 p.m.).