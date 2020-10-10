Xherdan Shaqiri is eligible to play in the Nations League game between Spain and Switzerland (Saturday, 8:45 p.m.). This is reported by the Swiss news agency sda. A positive corona test was therefore triggered by antibodies from a previous infection.
There has been uncertainty in the Swiss national team’s camp in the past few days. A corona test by Xherdan Shaqiri brought a positive result on Monday, and Manuel Akanji has now also tested positive for the virus.
While the central defender of Borussia Dortmund was not allowed to go to the Iberian Peninsula and is in isolation, Shaiqri traveled with them and is now even eligible to play. The reason: While Akanji is said to be a fresh infection, a blood test at Shaqiri showed evidence of antibodies like that German press agency reported on Thursday.
According to the Swiss news agency sda the antibodies, which are believed to have come from a previous infection, were the decisive factor behind Shaqiri’s positive test result. A UEFA health committee should then loudly dpa decide whether Shaqiri can compete on Saturday evening. As the sda reported, however, the Spanish health authority is said to have already given the green light.
The 82-time national player was not considered for the friendly against Croatia on Wednesday (1: 2) due to the positive test result. He will at least be on the bench against Spain, just like in the subsequent Nations League game against Germany (Tuesday, 8:45 p.m.).
