What emerged from the sessions with Filippo Turetta’s psychologist was that his situation had not improved at all

All investigations by the police for the crime committed by are still underway Filippo Turetta, to the detriment of poor Giulia Cecchettin. For the last month, the 22-year-old had been followed by a psychologist from Padua’s Local Health Authority 6.

In these 5 sessions that the boy had with the professional, he actually spoke of abandonment about his girlfriend, who he just couldn’t get over. It was he who contacted the Local Health Authority.

Furthermore, Filippo also spoke about his own problems with studies. Giulia already had her graduation planned and hers too thesis was ready. He, however, still missed them 3 or 4 exams to achieve this important goal.

Despite the sessions, the boy’s situation was not at all improved. He still needed therapy, but at the appointment on November 17, the 22-year-old never showed up, because he was already in leak. The psychologist who followed him will shortly be interviewed by the Carabinieri.

German police officers found him standing on the emergency lane of the highway, because he had run out of petrol. The investigators will now have to do some work with the agents, because they will have to reconstruct everything route done by the 22-year-old to get there.

The crime committed by Filippo Turetta and the investigations into the case

It was November 11th when Filippo Turetta and Giulia Cecchettin went out together. After a year of relation the story was over between them, but since she had feelings of guilt, she stayed with her ex good relations.

Together they went to the shopping mall Marghera and they also stayed to eat there. Nobody knows exactly what happened, but it was only after they left the facility that an affair began between them quarrelwhich then ended with the crime.

There Fiat Punto of Turetta should arrive in Italy no earlier than mid-December. Inside the officers would have found both of the boys’ phones, a knife with a blade of approximately 12 centimetres, of scotch and foreign exchange which should belong to the boy himself. Now it will just be the investigations to establish the final details of this heartbreaking crime.