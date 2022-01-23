In Mexico City some 2 thousand 500 workers of health have been infected with Covid-19, pointed out Oliva Lopez Arellano, while rejecting that there could be a lack of personnel in the midst of this fourth wave of the pandemic.

In this sense, the head of the Ministry of Health (Headquarters) of the CDMX, pointed out that not only the staff of officials in the capital of the country is 35 thousand people, but unlike the previous waves, now there are no longer 14 days of isolation necessary, but seven.

“The omicron variant has another characteristic, which is a picture of the upper respiratory tract and in general the time of symptoms and recovery is shorter, which are no longer those 14 days that it was with other variants, and this is allowing us to have enough personnel to attend,” López Arellano stressed.

Similarly, according to Excelsior, the person in charge of health care for the pandemic in the country’s capital pointed out that with this in mind they are making it easier for health sector workers to isolate a week, in addition to reinforcing protocols in hospitals and Covid care centers to avoid further contagion.

CDMX, without closures and vaccination

On the other hand, after the Ministry of Health (SSa) federal updated the epidemiological traffic light with adaptations to the omicron, López Arellano considered that, although the CDMX will not close activities despite its return to yellow, this level is useful because “it guides people to take measures, not to let their guard down, that is very important that people are aware of that we have a high transmission, there are many contagions ”.

Likewise, he reiterated that the government in charge of claudia sheinbaum will continue betting on vaccination against Covid-19, so they will continue with the application of reinforcements and first doses to those who have not yet completed the scheme.

This, because he asserted that this protection is what has prevented that, despite the increases in recent days in the number of infections, these figures are not reflected in hospitalizations, after in one week the CDMX went from having 6 saturated hospitals to 3, and from 2 with medium availability, to 7 between January 14 and 22, according to the data shown on the Covid-19 page of the Government of Mexico City.