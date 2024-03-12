Alan Tacher was in charge of welcoming Catalina Maya, Jessica Rodríguez and Astrid Rivera to the studio, in their role as hosts of this acclaimed section. “Ladies and gentlemen, because you asked for it, as you should, We always listen to you, in Wake up America Has returned No roll completely live and with these panelists, beautiful and experts,” the host announced.
Comes back No roll to Wake up America
“If you want to find out about the latest headlines in the world of entertainment and more, tune in Without Roll”said Jessica Rodríguez. “And if you want to keep watching how we get agitated with each other, especially Astrid and Jomari, keep watching Without Roll“added Astrid Rivera.
Furthermore, the audience of No rollyou have the option to follow the panel through the Vix streaming platform, where daily, at noon, it is broadcast No extra roll, an independent version of the morning newspaper. The transformation of Wake up Americawhich is directed by producer Luz María Doria, seeks to listen to the Latin audience, whom it accompanies every morning, Monday through Friday, from 7 AM, Eastern time.
