Univison's morning news Wake up America It has been on the air for more than 20 years, in which it has undergone various changes in its production, from the departure of beloved hosts, such as Carlos Calderón, to modifications in its sections, scenery and managers. On this occasion, In response to a public request, presenter Alan Tacher broke the news of an unexpected return.

Last Monday, March 11, the production of Wake up America surprised its audience by announcing the return of a section much loved by the audience, which had disappeared from the program five months ago. The popular section is a fun live discussion tablein which the panelists give their opinion on current issues, news of the day and current affairs.

Share Alan Tacher made the official announcement. Photo:Instagram @despiertamerica

Alan Tacher was in charge of welcoming Catalina Maya, Jessica Rodríguez and Astrid Rivera to the studio, in their role as hosts of this acclaimed section. “Ladies and gentlemen, because you asked for it, as you should, We always listen to you, in Wake up America Has returned No roll completely live and with these panelists, beautiful and experts,” the host announced.

Comes back No roll to Wake up America



“If you want to find out about the latest headlines in the world of entertainment and more, tune in Without Roll”said Jessica Rodríguez. “And if you want to keep watching how we get agitated with each other, especially Astrid and Jomari, keep watching Without Roll“added Astrid Rivera.

Furthermore, the audience of No rollyou have the option to follow the panel through the Vix streaming platform, where daily, at noon, it is broadcast No extra roll, an independent version of the morning newspaper. The transformation of Wake up Americawhich is directed by producer Luz María Doria, seeks to listen to the Latin audience, whom it accompanies every morning, Monday through Friday, from 7 AM, Eastern time.