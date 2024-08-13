Despicable Me 4 is an animated film directed by Chris Renaud, which marks the sixth installment in the Despicable Me franchise, as well as the sequel to the 2017 film.

After having saved the world several times and now left his life as a villain behind, Crane lives a fulfilling life: he has a wife named Lucy who loves him, has three daughters (Margot, Edith and Agnes) with whom he has bonded a lot, and now he has had his first child with Lucy (Gru Jr.). The child, however, does not look favorably on his father and the latter tries in every way to make his son love him.

The Return of an Enemy

Everything seems calm, until an old acquaintance of Gru’s escapes from prison: the super villain Maxime The Evil. The latter wants to take revenge on Gru for a wrong he suffered in the past, and has sworn to destroy him once and for all. So Gru and his family assume different identities and hide in another city, while the secret services hunt Maxime. During this phase, Gru will discover everyday life and paternity.

Focus on the franchise, but what about the original stories?

In this era, cinema is facing a period of crisis (creative? and economic) and there are original ideas, but they are inferior to those already seen. The reasons are many, but the main one lies in the nostalgia. Yes, because if you notice the results in recent times and what is coming in the next few months (or even years), they are more remakes, sequels, reboots and the like.

On one hand, there is the public that has a hard time accepting the new and therefore prefers to look at stories and characters that they know and love (even if there are always some skeptics), but on the other hand, production companies are aiming for easy money and are trying to target the public willing to pay that ticket and see the characters that work again.

A strategy which makes you discuss or get emotional, but it must be admitted that works. If there are always films of characters already seen and more will come out, it is because the public wants this. The more demanding ones, however, also want this to be accompanied by good quality and this is not lacking in some cases.

A fantastic year

After Kung Fu Panda 4 and the worldwide phenomenon Inside Out 2Also Despicable Me has received another very nice sequel, which is bringing both adults and children to the theater. The new film retains the humorous spirit that has characterized this saga and despite the fact that seven years have passed since the third chapter (plus a spin-off on Minions released in 2022), it doesn’t seem like even a day has passed.

Illumination has always made simple animated films, more geared towards children and young adultsbut they have never been “childish”, and they convey beautiful messages that can be useful for everyone. They are films that can also be seen by adults, and Despicable Me is one of the most appreciated brandsperhaps more by adults than by children due to the presence of the protagonists and the Minions.

Simplicity and paternity

Gone are the days when Gru was a super villain and little by little, he sought a redemption. “Despicable Me” has always stood out from other animated films that had good and evil and has sent a nice message where even the most evil person can have redemption. This made Gru not a totally positive character, but one of the most “true” ones and who has made various mistakes, until he tries to remedy them and redeem himself. Added to this is also the perseverance to leave the past behind.

In fact, in this chapter it seems that Gru has finally succeeded, and this makes the film apparently far from the essence of the saga, but not in a negative sense. Because it shows Cranes tackle the most common and difficult challenge of all: routine and fatherhood. This led to putting aside the main plot and focusing on this subplot, to see Gru’s growth and his approach to life.

The Minions, the strong point

Another strong element of Despicable Me is the presence of the sympathetic characters. Minions. Not only Gru, but also the cute little yellow monsters have entered the hearts of the audience, entertaining them with funny sketches, and here too there is no shortage of them. Even the adopted daughters Gru (who never grow old, with the narrative formula also adopted in “The Simpsons” that stops time) provide laughs and the other presences are no less.

But if there is a character who it does not work it’s very good the new villain. He lacks characterization and is not that charismatic and interesting villain, in fact at times he makes you want to hope that he will be taken out of the way as soon as possible.

The animations they always remain very colorful and even though years have passed since the previous film, it actually seems like a single day has passed. The direction is very simple and the dubbing is spot on for the characters, from the historical Max Giusti (Gru) to the new entry Stefano Accorsi (Maxime Le Mal). However, we are far from calling it a masterpiece, because “Despicable Me” confirms itself as a good entertainment product that lets you spend an hour and a half of lightheartedness. Focusing on the simplicitybut it fell a bit too much into predictability and a happy, but not original, ending. Despite some flaws, Despicable Me 4 remains a nice and enjoyable film to watch in the theater.