After the overwhelming success of the previous chapters, “Despicable Me” Returns With New Episode: “Despicable Me 4”. Seven years have passed since the last appearance of Gru, the supervillain turned agent of the Anti-Villain League. The new chapter of the saga intended for adults and children, was directed by Patrick Delage and co-directed by Chris Renaud. Produced by Illumination, the studio behind hits such as “Pets” and “Sing“, Despicable Me 4 uses the best of animation technology to bring a vibrant and colorful story to life.

With a script by Mike White and a budget that testifies to Illumination’s big bet on this project, “Despicable Me 4″ is destined to become, thanks to the mix of humor, action, touching moments and the inevitable Minions, one of the cinematic events of the year.

Here is the official trailer of the film

Gru finds himself facing a fearsome enemy: Maxime Le Mal, played by Will Ferrell in the original version and by Stefano Accorsi in the Italian adaptation. Together with his girlfriend Lucy, played by Carolina Benvenga, and his daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes, Gru (Steve Carrel in the original), played by Max Giusti, will be forced to flee, making the film an incredible adventure full of twists and turns.

Despicable Me 4, from the award-winning Illumination/Universal company, has currently grossed approximately $848.7 million worldwide..