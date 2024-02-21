Citizen mourning for the day of Nicoletta and Renèe's funeral: the decision of the Mayor of Cisterna di Latina

Tomorrow, February 22, 2024, the funeral of Nicoletta and Renée, the mother and sister of Desyrèe Amato, who died at the hands of the financier Christian Sodano. The Mayor of Cisterna di Latina has proclaimed city mourning, all the inhabitants will be able to be present for the last farewell to the two women, in the church of Santa Maria Assunta.

Not only that, the First Citizen also made it known that the Municipality does will be a civil party in the trial against Christian Sodano. The young financier is currently detained. He confessed to the double crime at the time of his arrest, but before the investigating judge he exercised the right not to answer. He couldn't accept the end of his relationship with Desyrèe, they had only been dating for 5 months. So, after yet another argument and after she gave him back her deceased mother's ring, he entered the house with the service pistol.

Nicoletta and Renèe intervened as soon as they heard Desyrèe's screams, but Sodano opened fire. The only one who managed to save herself was her ex-girlfriend. The 22-year-old managed to reach a petrol station, where she found protection until the police arrived. The story shocked the entire community, which clung to the pain of the young girl, her grandfather and her father. The parent had gone to work and was not at home at the time of the double crime.

Last Friday as many as 4 thousand people marched in a torchlight procession in memory of women through the streets of Cisterna di Latina. Grieving people holding banners calling for justice and stop the violence. Photos of Nicoletta and Renèe surrounded by hearts.

Other people, however, took advantage of such a tragic moment to do even more harm to the family. They were relatives and friends of the Amato family report the facts. Someone started one fake fundraiser to help the 22-year-old's family. But Desyrèe's father didn't ask for any help, it's one fraud. The Latina Prosecutor's Office has already started investigations to find out more clearly and track down those responsible.