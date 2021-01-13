Hundreds of business owners and workers could be fined for taking part in an unauthorized mass protest in Palma on Tuesday.

Bars and restaurants all over the Island closed down for the morning so that staff could take part in the demonstration against the Government’s decision to shut down the Hospitality Sector for 15 days from Wednesday.

More than 1,500 people chanted slogans like “We can’t do it anymore” and demanding the immediate resignation of the President of the Balearic Government Francina Armengol.

As more and more people joined the demonstration, social distancing went out the window and anger and frustration rose to the surface.

“I can’t do it anymore,” said Mercedes Rando who runs a family café in the capital. “We have to pull our savings to pay the bills. Closing the business means not eating; We just want to work. “

“This year we have only worked for three months and we do nothing but pay, pay and pay taxes,” added chef Kike Martín. “The lack of aid is incredible and even if you do get it, it puts a lot of pressure on you. All I want is to be able to eat. “

“We don’t have jobs and there are five of us at home, we just get occasional help from the Red Cross and the Tardor Association, ”explained Isabel Pedrosa from the Ayúdanos @ Ayuda movement.

“My message is that we can open with the right measures, which many of us comply with, or that the Government be fair and apply the restrictions to everyone or no-one, ”Said Tona González and Débora Rosales who run a coffee shop near Avenida Alemania. “We just want to work.”

“They’re bleeding me dry with bills every day and I have no more money, ”Said family business owner Xavier Comas who accused the Government of leaving everything too late. “They should have closed everything down and implemented a lockdown long ago.”

“The Government isn’t helping us and I have employees who are not receiving ERTE, ”Claimed Pizzeria owner Markos Engelhardt who’s home delivery service is keeping him afloat.

On Friday, the Economic, Tourism & Employment Minister Iago Negueruela, the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, Pimem and Union Reps from the CCOO and the UGT will meet to discuss the possibility of compensation for businesses affected by the 15 day shutdown of the Hospitality Sector in Mallorca and Ibiza.