Roma are desperately trying to get rid of Dzeko in this final market sprint. Who would have thought, but the Bosnian has become another of the great renegades of Serie A. Papu Gómez left Atalanta and now Dzeko lives a very similar one in Roma. He has been stripped of the captain’s armband and removed from the team after his clash with Paulo Fonseca. After the stormy Cup match with Spezia, the Bosnian was one of the causes of the squad riot and Roma have taken action. He has positioned himself with his coach and the player would have the hours counted. The captain and the highest chip. But there is no going back. The striker is training alone, officially due to physical problems, but the Corriere dello Sport ensures that he has been removed for indiscipline.

In fact, your agent has been immediately ordered to offer it to all the big players in Europe to find a way out before the market close. The paradox is that Dzeko had one foot out of Roma last summer, Juventus was close, but finally he stayed. Now he has been proposed again to the Piedmontese team and Inter, the only ones in Italy able to pay his salary, but the answer is that they already have their balance sheets compromised. Likewise, its representative has also proposed it, albeit as a transfer until the end of the season, to teams such as PSG, Real Madrid or Barcelona. But the 7.5 million clean salary per season that he receives are not within his reach right now.

Thus, while Roma’s tifosi clamor for forgiveness, even if the captain’s armband may not be returned, the Giallorossi managers are looking for a solution to a great problem that has suddenly appeared to them. The Premier appears as the last resort. If that does not culminate, the situation, already rarefied in Rome will have one more ingredient for it. The player would have to stay without counting for anything, waiting for a transfer in June or a change of coach. At 34 years old and with a contract until 2022, Dzeko has become a nightmare for Roma.