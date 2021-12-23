There seems to be a real hunt for booster vaccines in the Netherlands. There are long queues for vaccination locations in several places in the country and the general practitioners and GGDs also receive various phone calls from patients. Among them are also winter sports enthusiasts who are trying to save their holiday to Austria in a hurry. The General Practitioners Association calls on them to leave the general practitioners alone. “These calls are at the expense of patients who need emergency care.”











For a carefree holiday in Austria, a vaccination with the booster shot is mandatory from Saturday. Although it is far from everyone’s turn, many Dutch people are looking for ways to get a third shot this week. This is possible, for example, just across the border in Aachen, Germany, where no appointment is necessary. Others try through trashvaccine.nl, a website where people can see if a practice near them has vaccine doses left.

busy

According to the initiator, surgeon and medical professor Marlies Schijven, the website has been very busy since yesterday. Last night, for example, a hundred people were at the door of a GP in The Hague within ten minutes for a leftover corona vaccine. There are different target groups in between, she says. “It concerns, for example, vulnerable people who are not yet of the age that they already receive a booster. Or people with a vulnerable partner. People who want to travel or just want to be protected are also looking for a booster shot.”

The vaccination location in the RAI in Amsterdam was also crowded last night. Some people stood in line for hours, including winter sports enthusiasts who travel to Austria in the coming days. ,,My husband and I had already gone to Aachen for a booster, but now my daughter also needs one to be able to ski without having to quarantine first. But unfortunately, today we were unable to get a shot,” one of them told the Amsterdam city broadcaster AT5.



GPs

Some Dutch people who are completely behind the net seem to be making a last attempt at their GP to get a third shot. A call from a practice in Brabant to stop doing so can count on sympathy from the Association of General Practitioners.

“There is absolutely no point in calling your doctor about this. They don’t have enough vaccines to get started and their role in this vaccination campaign is not as great as last time. In addition, they are already busy enough caring for vulnerable patients who need a vaccine for their health.”

The Huisartsenvereniging understands that it is annoying when a holiday cannot take place and that the Dutch are trying to get information about a booster. “But we must continue to realize that it is a crisis. Our care is overloaded, and so are the general practices. Arranging a booster so that you can still go on holiday, that task is really not for the GP.”

The Ministry of Health, Sport and Welfare advises every Dutch person to wait quietly until it is their turn for a booster. ,,We prick from old to young. Getting a booster from the GGD as soon as your year is up is the fastest and easiest. It is also important that registration is done properly in order to obtain a corona admission ticket (CTB) or a DCC for foreign travel.”



Setback

The rather abrupt decision by the Austrian government is a major setback for many Dutch people who wanted to go on winter sports. They can end their quarantine early if they test negative, but that is only possible after five days. Anyone who has already had a booster and can show a negative PCR test does not need to be quarantined. Austrian media had initially reported that the measure would come into effect next Friday, but that is Christmas Day.

According to the ANWB, the rule applies that a negative PCR test may be no more than 72 hours old. If a tourist with a booster shot shows it, he does not have to be quarantined.

The telephone of the Dutch Ski Association has been red hot since yesterday with callers who do not know what to do, now that the intended holiday threatens to be canceled so shortly before the start. The association does not recommend immediate departure. However, callers are advised to try to reschedule their journey to France, Switzerland or Italy. “The rules are a lot more moderate there,” the spokesperson said. “But it remains quite a challenge to arrange something else now that the day is so short.”

Trash Vaccine In total, about 300 locations have joined trashvaccine.nl. These are not only general practices, but also hospitals and GGD vaccination locations. They decide for themselves whether they have doses left over and whether they want to offer them to others. If so, a notification will appear on the site for people to go to. The vaccinators do not check whether people have priority, for example on the basis of their age. As a result, people who are actually not yet their turn can also get a booster shot. Yesterday a GP practice in The Hague had 250 doses of Pfizer left. That led to long lines outside. All doses were eventually used, nothing had to be thrown away. Earlier this month, the GGD in Amsterdam offered a few remaining doses via the site. GGD GHOR Nederland emphasizes that winter sports enthusiasts are under no circumstances given priority when applying for a booster.



Pricing locations during the holidays

People can also get a booster shot during Christmas and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The vaccination campaign will not be stopped for the holidays. But some locations will close, and other places will be open for a shorter time than usual. The GGD in Hollands Midden will close its vaccination locations on December 25 and 31 and January 1. The injection sites in Leiden and Gouda are open for three hours on Boxing Day, the rest are also closed that day. In Gelderland-Midden, all vaccination locations are closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. In the South Holland South region (Dordrecht and the surrounding area), all vaccination locations are closed on Christmas Day. The vaccination locations in Amsterdam and Rotterdam are open on 24, 25, 26 and 31 December and 1 January, but for a shorter period than usual. The vaccination location in the World Forum in The Hague and in Zoetermeer are closed during Christmas and on New Year’s Day. The regions of South Limburg and Groningen have one vaccination location open during Christmas and on New Year’s Day. In Limburg it concerns the MECC in Maastricht, in Groningen the Hanze Plaza in the city of Groningen. All other injection sites in the regions will then be closed. In the North and East Gelderland region (Veluwe and the Achterhoek), several vaccination locations are closed on Christmas Day, but people can then go to another injection site. The GGD in the Limburg-North region will not change the opening hours of the four vaccination centers in Venlo, Roermond, Venray and Weert. Also in Twente, nothing changes during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Nothing will change in the province of Utrecht either. The two most important vaccination locations in Zaanstreek-Waterland, in Purmerend and Zaandam, are open as long as usual during the Christmas season. They do close a little earlier on New Years Eve. In Drenthe, people can also go for a booster shot every day.