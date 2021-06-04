Resorts in Mallorca that are highly popular with British tourists look like ghost towns and the situation is unlikely to change any time soon.

There’s desolation and uncertainty in Magalluf after the UK Government upheld its travel restrictions and left the Balearic Islands off its ‘Green’ list yet again. The list of quarantine-free countries won’t be updated for another month, delaying the start of the summer season for at least another 4 weeks.

Almost all the bars and restaurants in Punta Ballena are closed, Magalluf beaches are deserted, most of the hotels are shut and very few restaurants are open.

The UK’s decision is a harsh blow for the Tourism Sector in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands.

Hoteliers were looking forward to the arrival of British tourists and anxious to get the season underway at last; instead they’re only source of income for at least another monthe will be from locals and tourists from the mainland.

The British Tour Operator, On the Beach announced a few days ago that it won’t be selling trips to the Balearic Islands until September, sparking fears that the summer season will be a total washout.

Last year thousands of Britons spent their holidays in Bournemouth, Norfolk, Exmouth and Southsea and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is encouraging them to do the same this year.

“The United Kingdom is making decisions in the face of the rise of Indian variant cases,” said Balearic President, Francina Armengol, who remains optimistic. ”It is a health decision and they will be able to open sooner rather than later. The season will be strong, thousands of jobs will be recovered and this will be a summer of recovery. “

Meanwhile, German tourists are revitalizing areas like Playa de Palma, which are absorbing 60% of German tourism and the Balearic Government is confident that in the coming weeks tourism will be close to what it was in 2019.