A 40-year-old American speleologist, identified as Mark Dickey, is trapped at a depth of 1,120 meters in the Morca cave, south of Türkiye.

According to official sources, Dickey experienced a gastrointestinal hemorrhage that prevents him from leaving the cave under his own power.

The European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) reported on its website that the speleologist, during an international expedition, felt unwell last weekend.

Carl Heitmeyer, representative of the New Jersey Initial Response Team, explained that Dickey presented symptoms such as coughing and the presence of blood in his stool. For three days, the man was in a state of semi-consciousness, as quoted by NBC News.

The rescue team established a base camp at a depth of 1,040 meters where Mark was kept under observation.. A blood transfusion was administered thanks to the collaboration of experts and doctors present on the scene.

The rescue operation was activated on Tuesday with the support of the Turkish emergency agency AFAD and ECRA.

Although Dickey’s health shows signs of stability, and his bleeding has stopped, he still requires assistance to mobilize and, most crucially, cannot be evacuated without a stretcher. The complexity lies in the logistics of moving the stretcher to him and then bringing him to the surface. It is planned to take it, initially, to a provisional camp located at a depth of 700 meters.

Rescue teams from various countries, such as Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia and Poland, joined the operation. Marton Kovacs of the Hungarian Cave Rescue Service said they are working to widen the narrow passageways in the cave and ensure Mark’s removal safely. Precautions are also being taken against possible rock falls.

The extraction process is expected to take several days. The cave has been organized into different sections, assigning each team a specific area to facilitate the process.

Morca cave is known to be the third deepest in Turkey, reaching a maximum depth of 1,276 meters.



The federation reported that it is “logistically and technically one of the largest cave rescues in the world.” In an effort to fund the operation, ECRA has started a virtual drive, which as of Thursday had raised more than $40,000.

The ECRA highlighted Dickey’s track record, describing him as a highly-trained spelunker with experience in rescues and a participant in numerous international expeditions. In addition, he holds the position of secretary of the association’s medical committee.

