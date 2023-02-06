Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Desperate search through rubble for soccer player in Turkey, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Turkey earthquake 2023

Emergency personnel search a building for victims after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

Emergency personnel search for victims in a building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

This is Christian Atsu, who is one of the stars of Hatayspor.

The former player of Malaga Christian Atsu, who militates in the hataysporis among those who disappeared from the serious earthquake that shook the southeast of Turkey and that at the moment it has left more than a thousand deaths.

Atsu, a Ghanaian midfielder who also belonged to the Porto and to Chelsea and who played for Málaga in 2016, is being sought because he has not yet contacted the club’s leaders.

See also  The Senegal team confirmed that Sadio Mané will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup

(Mourning: promise of Colombian gymnastics dies in an absurd accident)
(Shakira: Piqué’s parents, on the verge of madness; they can’t stand her anymore, video)

The African soccer player was the author of the victory of his team this same Sunday against the kasimpasa (1-0). At the moment it has not been possible to contact him, as is the case with the sports director, Taner Savut.

A rescuer locates a person in the rubble of a building after an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family in these moments of terrible anguish,” the Malaguista club published on its social networks.

Alive!

On the other hand, Kerim Alici was able to get out of the rubble by his own means and the players were also rescued Burak Oksuz and Onur Ergunas well as the translator Emre Aslan.

Volkan Demirel, Former international goalkeeper and current Hatayspor coach, posted a message on his social networks in which he asked for immediate help and burst into tears, imprisoned with emotion for the difficult times they are experiencing.
(Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England) (Nairo Quintana: this is his change of strategy to get rid of tramadol)

EFE

See also  5 reasons why Diego Lainez would do better at Rayo Vallecano

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Desperate #search #rubble #soccer #player #Turkey #video

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Earthquake in Turkey, Vincenzo Montella, coach of Adana: "We're fine but it's a global drama"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result