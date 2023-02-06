Desperate search through rubble for soccer player in Turkey, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Emergency personnel search a building for victims after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
This is Christian Atsu, who is one of the stars of Hatayspor.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The former player of Malaga Christian Atsu, who militates in the hataysporis among those who disappeared from the serious earthquake that shook the southeast of Turkey and that at the moment it has left more than a thousand deaths.
Atsu, a Ghanaian midfielder who also belonged to the Porto and to Chelsea and who played for Málaga in 2016, is being sought because he has not yet contacted the club’s leaders.
The African soccer player was the author of the victory of his team this same Sunday against the kasimpasa (1-0). At the moment it has not been possible to contact him, as is the case with the sports director, Taner Savut.
“Our thoughts are with him and his family in these moments of terrible anguish,” the Malaguista club published on its social networks.
Alive!
On the other hand, Kerim Alici was able to get out of the rubble by his own means and the players were also rescued Burak Oksuz and Onur Ergunas well as the translator Emre Aslan.
Volkan Demirel, Former international goalkeeper and current Hatayspor coach, posted a message on his social networks in which he asked for immediate help and burst into tears, imprisoned with emotion for the difficult times they are experiencing.
Fears are growing for former Newcastle forward Christian Atsu following the latest set of earthquakes in Turkey.
There are reports that he is stuck under rubble. pic.twitter.com/21pfufMosM
—Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 6, 2023
EFE
