Where is Christoph Mair at the Tinkhof (l.)? The rescue workers had to interrupt their search. © Mountain rescue service in AVS Ahrntal

A hiker is missing in South Tyrol. The search must be interrupted for several reasons. The authorities are turning to the public.

Ahrntal/Bozen – There has been no trace of Christoph Mair at the Tinkhof for more than a week. He was last seen on Friday, October 13th at 7 a.m. at the Bizat Hut in St. Johann im Ahrntal, the self-proclaimed family paradise on the Sonnenweg at an altitude of 1,430 meters. The 51-year-old South Tyrolean was officially reported missing on Monday morning.

Hiker missing in South Tyrol: search operation so far without success

But a large-scale search was unsuccessful. Like Gerd Oberlechner, deputy rescue center manager Mountain rescue service in the Alpine Association of South Tyrol EOupon request from IPPEN.MEDIA Reportedly, helicopters – some with Recco search devices – rose, search dogs picked up the scent, and drones with high-resolution cameras were in use.

The Ahrntal and Sand in Taufers mountain rescue teams, the financial guard and the Pustertal dog handlers worked hand in hand. The peaks and hiking trails in question were searched. The St. Johann fire department also provided logistical support.

Search for missing hiker: Fresh snow makes the work of rescue workers more difficult

But the large-scale operation, which ran over two days and involved 50 mountain rescuers and 30 firefighters, did not reveal any clues as to what happened to the very experienced hiker, according to Oberlechner. There was also fresh snow, which is why it is no longer possible to search for Mair am Tinkhof.

“The search has only been interrupted, not stopped,” emphasizes the mountain rescuer. What makes things even more difficult is that the missing person has not come home for days in the past and is obviously able to find his way around the mountains very well. It is therefore also possible that he has long since left the area combed through during the search operation.

Man disappeared in the South Tyrolean Alps: Experienced hiker made it to Austria?

Contact was therefore made to Austria with the request to keep an eye open in and around the huts there too. Since Mair at the Tinkhof has not shown any signs of life for a week, it is becoming increasingly likely that something has happened to him. However, this can have happened in the area that has already been searched as well as at a greater distance.

So far, the search for the man has been carried out in an area that is closer to a parking lot in St. Johann. Because it was loud there stol.it the 51-year-old’s car was foundfrom which it was concluded that he started his migration there.

Photo of the missing person published: Authorities ask the public for help

On Thursday, the authorities finally made the search for Mair at Tinkhof public with a press release. The relatives released a photo of the missing person. This shows him wearing a hat, shirt and shorts, as well as a backpack and hiking stick, sitting on a rock near a summit cross while looking into the camera.

The public was asked to help. Anyone who has seen the man since last Friday morning or can provide useful information should contact the state emergency call center on 112.

Initially, however, there was no information that could help the rescue workers. “There were a few leads that we followed up on. But unfortunately they didn’t help,” Oberlechner regrets. For now, he and the other rescuers have to wait and hope. But definitely don’t give up.

The search for a missing person from Bolzano ended positively.