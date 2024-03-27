The recovery of bodies becomes almost impossible due to adverse weather conditions and strong river currents Patapsco in Baltimoreaccording to reports from the Migrant Secretariat (SEMIGRANT) in Michoacan. Relatives of those affected, immersed in anguish, have requested privacy amid intense media scrutiny.

and the river currents will make almost impossible to recover the bodies“SEMIGRANT reported in an information card issued today.

The collapse of the bridge BaltimoreMaryland, United States, has sparked a frenzy search for bodies in the icy waters of the port. After the tragic accident caused by the collision of a Dalí ship against the infrastructure, the bodies of six Latin American workers, some are from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras. All have been presumed dead in the icy waters of Baltimore Harbor.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by Adverse conditionsincluding freezing temperatures, high tide, and pieces of debris scattered around the area of ​​the collapse.

The images captured by video surveillance cameras show the exact moment of the accident, when the ship “dali“hit the bridgetriggering the collapse sudden. Testimonies from survivors and relatives recount scenes of panic and desperation in the moments after the disaster.

The reconstruction of bridge, vital for the region's economy, is posed as a monumental challenge. President Joe Biden has assured that the federal government will assume the costs of reconstruction to speed up the process. However, it is warned that the task will not be quick or easy, with significant repercussions on the supply chain and road traffic.

They find a car that fell into the river due to the collapse of the Baltimore bridge

The discovery of two bodies inside a vehicle who fell into the water after the bridge collapsed, increasing the number of fatalities. Authorities continue to work hard in search and rescue efforts.

One of the victims was 35 years old and the other was 26, Maryland Police announced at a press conference.

The authorities were not clear if at the time of the accident there was some vehicle in it bridgegiven that the police cut off its circulation when they received the alert issued by the ship daliin which it was reported that it was going to collide with the bridge infrastructure.

Who are the victims of the Baltimore bridge?

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has respected the wishes of the relatives and has urged to maintain discretion over the personal data of those affected.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that it maintains direct contact with the families, providing them with the necessary support in these difficult times.

The collapse of the Baltimore bridge, Maryland, United States. Photo: AFP

Among the missing is Miguel Lunaa Salvadoran father, whose family is still waiting for news about his whereabouts.