Desperate rescue: this is how miners try to save themselves before collapse

Moment of the harrowing rescue.
Moment of the harrowing rescue.
The events were recorded in a gold mine in the Congo, Africa.
Nine miners walked out of a collapsed gold mine in the Congo, Africa, due to heavy rain. The moment of the anguishing rescue of the miners was recorded on a video.
The footage shows Congolese miners climbing out of the tunnel, while people around the emergency zone cheered each time one of them emerged.
The gold mine, located in Nyango, Congo, had collapsed as a result of heavy rains.
The video, which was shared by the Reuters news agency on Twitter, it shows two men digging the entrance to a mine, on a collapsing slope.
Thanks to the fact that one of the men removed sand and earth, the first miner came out, and then continued digging to get the other eight. Meanwhile, the other man was waiting to warn him if the mountain fell.
See the incredible moment:
A video showing nine Congolese miners unexpectedly popping out of a collapsed gold mine and tumbling down a steep slope as onlookers cry out in joy has gone viral, in a rare happy ending pic.twitter.com/Y4WF4v0uc7
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2023
“A video showing nine Congolese miners unexpectedly emerging from a collapsed gold mine and tumbling down a steep slope as onlookers whoop with joy has gone viral. in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a rare happy ending to an all-too-common story,” reads the caption of the clip.
