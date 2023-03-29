Wednesday, March 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Desperate rescue: this is how miners try to save themselves before collapse

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World
0
Desperate rescue: this is how miners try to save themselves before collapse


close

Mine

Moment of the harrowing rescue.

Moment of the harrowing rescue.

The events were recorded in a gold mine in the Congo, Africa.

Nine miners walked out of a collapsed gold mine in the Congo, Africa, due to heavy rain. The moment of the anguishing rescue of the workers was recorded on a video.

(You can read: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northern Papua New Guinea)

See also  Lima Family Court orders Melissa Paredes to move away from her daughter more than 100 meters

The footage shows Congolese miners climbing out of the tunnel, while people around the emergency zone cheered each time one of them emerged.

The gold mine, located in Nyango, Congo, had collapsed as a result of heavy rains.

The video, which was shared by the Reuters news agency on Twitter, it shows two men digging the entrance to a mine, on a collapsing slope.

Thanks to the fact that one of the men removed sand and earth, the first miner came out, and then continued digging to get the other eight. Meanwhile, the other man was waiting to warn him if the mountain fell.

See the incredible moment:

“A video showing nine Congolese miners unexpectedly emerging from a collapsed gold mine and tumbling down a steep slope as onlookers whoop with joy has gone viral. in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a rare happy ending to an all-too-common story,” reads the caption of the clip.

See also  Genoa, Blessin has raised the wall but with Empoli it is an emergency

Also read:

Fernando Umana Mejia
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Desperate #rescue #miners #save #collapse

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The simulator that tests the skills of a mechanic

The simulator that tests the skills of a mechanic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result