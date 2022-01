He’s a few hundred yards from shore when he first dares to look back. Behind him lies Turkey, his motherland. His heart cries. He had no choice but to flee, he had to go. Although the battle with the waves takes everything from him – both physically and mentally – he realizes one thing all too well: if he dies now and his body is found, they will say ‘a terrorist has gone’. A traitor. “But I’m anything but that.”