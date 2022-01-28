Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Distressed by the disappearance of your son since last December 4, 2020Mrs. Martina Sáinz García appeared with the support of her relatives at the event held by the municipal authority in the Ejidal neighborhood in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

They were seeking the support of Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, who led the inauguration of the paving work in that sector.

The mother of the family reported that her son was at home when he was deprived of liberty by men They took him away in a car. That afternoon, Juan Manuel Sarabia Sainz had just arrived from his work, when he was intercepted by several strangers at the door of his house.

The man, who worked in construction and also sold tamales, disappeared from his mother’s gaze on December 4.

The afflicted woman said that she went to file the complaint with the Public Ministry, however, after more than a year, they have not given her an answer.

During this time he has searched for answers, but no one has provided them. Yesterday morning she arrived at the public event holding a canvas with the image of her son, begging the municipal authority for help.