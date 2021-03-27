Around 200 Europeans who work for gas companies in Palma, in northern Mozambique, are in dire straits as an extremist Islamist group enters the city. Without official military protection, several they tried to flee on their own and were killed by terrorists.

Extremists belong to Al shabab, an Islamist sector that intends to impose sharia (Islamic law) in the region and that has been carrying out sbloody attacks on civilians.

Palma is the regional town where the executives and technicians of the European companies that operate the rich gas projects from the Afungi peninsula, located a few kilometers. One of the main ones is the French oil company Total.

The jihadist offensive began last Wednesday and they already control the city, due to the lack of structure and inaction of the Mozambican military forces.

Palma currently has 75,000 inhabitants. Thousands of them have already left the city to take refuge in neighboring villages.

Jihadist groups had been somewhat more discreet in recent months, but on Wednesday they launched a major attack, the same day that Total announced the resumption of works at the deposit, for a planned start-up in 2024.

Total is the main investor in the project, with a 26.5% stake. Six other international groups are involved, including the Italian Eni and the american ExxonMobil.

“Almost the entire city has been destroyed. Many people have died“a worker evacuated from the gas plant said by phone.

Officials of the NGO Human Rights Watch, citing witnesses, affirmed that there was “corpses in the streets”.

Unsuccessful rescue

The oil company executives had taken refuge in the Amarula hotel in Palma. There was a rescue attempt with helicopter support, but failed.

Desperate, a group tried to escape in cars on Friday afternoon, but suffered an ambush of terrorists, with a still undetermined balance of victims.

Another group of foreigners, around a hundred, managed to reach the coast with the coverage of the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces, and took refuge in the fortified facilities of the Total oil company.

There is very little information. The local media indicate that there could be dozens dead, beheaded or assassinated by firearms in the streets of Palma, and that the city is being destroyed by terrorists.

Source: agencies

DV