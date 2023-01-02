Rescue teams are drilling at the site where the 10-year-old boy is believed to be trapped at a depth of 35 meters. / afp

The case of little Julen, the 2-year-old boy who died in 2019 after falling into a well in Totalán, Málaga, is repeated in the first days of the year in Vietnam. Rescue teams are currently trying to save the life of a 10-year-old boy who got stuck two days ago inside a 35-meter-deep hole for cement piles.